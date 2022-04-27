JOHN DAY — The Grant County Emergency Communication Agency 911 User Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day.

The board will discuss matters regarding the Grant County 911 Dispatch Center, including agency reports. The meeting is open to the public.

To participate by conference call, dial 605-313-5406 and enter access code 889135#.

