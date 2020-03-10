Ranchers and ag producers packed the Grant County Airport conference room Thursday at the Grant Soil and Water District’s annual meeting to voice their opposition to the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s continued expansion of its water quality monitoring program.
Since 2003, the strategy to ensure compliance of water quality on farmlands was complaint driven. In 2014, the ODA moved to a more compliance-driven approach, using topographical maps and other publicly available information such as satellite and areal imagery to identify water quality concerns and violations.
The schedule for implementing the program, known as Strategic Implementation Areas, includes the North and Middle Fork of the John Day River and the Crooked River Basins in 2021, Middle John Day River (downstream of Mountain Creek), Malheur River and the Silvies Basin (Greater Harney Basin) in 2022 and the Upper Mainstem and South Fork John Day Rivers in 2023.
Grant Soil and Water District manager Kyle Sullivan said he was pleased with the turnout. In all, he said 111 people attended the meeting.
“They let ODA know they had concerns,” Sullivan said.
The scope of the ranchers’ concerns included everything from legacy issues, such as land identified by the agency as noncompliant when it changes hands, to financial constraints, to an invasion of privacy, to overall frustration with the ever-changing goal posts of water regulations.
ODA’s Director of Natural Resources Program Area Stephanie Page and Brenda Sanchez, the agency’s SIA program lead, both gave presentations and fielded questions.
Regarding concerns surrounding privacy, rancher Mike Moore, who has property in Bear Valley, said that ranchers, on the whole, are private people.
“At what point is this an invasion of our privacy?” Moore asked.
Sanchez said that ODA does not step foot on a landowner’s property unless invited, and when there are concerns about a potential water quality violation, the agency contacts the landowner first.
Page, during her presentation, said the agency uses “publicly available aerial photos that they can get on the internet.”
“No drones on ODA’s part,” she said.
Page said the department gives its best evaluation to identify “potential concerns.”
Page said, in the event of a potential violation, the department does not make a final determination until they are invited onto the property by the landowner.
“We respect private property rights, and that is a core value of our agency,” Page said.
After the meeting, Moore said he still thinks it is wrong to use publicly available information.
“It is an invasion of our privacy,” Moore said.
Pat Voigt, rancher and soil and water district chairman, said another concern the landowners have is a lack of baseline data and benchmarks that the area needs to hit in terms of water quality and fish habitat.
Voigt said, while he appreciated ODA taking the time to come out and hear the concerns, he said they “danced around” the questions surrounding baseline data and benchmarks.
“We realized that is how it was going to be,” Voigt said.
Page said the purpose of the program is to gather the data and bring it to legislators, conservation groups and policy makers.
She said that less than 1% of the properties they have looked at have had potential concerns. Page said that only 12 fines have been issued in the history of the program.
She said one of the more egregious cases came out of Lane County, where a landowner had large piles of manure near a watershed and ignored the agency’s concerns. Page said the landowner was fined $600.
“When we have presented this information about the strategy and about the results, we have gotten to the legislators, the folks who have the power to change laws in the state, it is a pretty great story,” Page said. “That is really what we are trying to do.”
She said the water quality management program was at a point in the 2010s, back when the approach to compliance was complaint based, that there was not an efficient way to capture data to prove out compliance.
She said this is how they can best tell “ag’s story.”
Voigt said another concern that people have is that the soil and water district, whose purpose is to help landowners come into compliance on a voluntary basis, will over time become regulators.
Page said the plan is not changing in respect to ODA deeming the district as a regulatory agency.
District board treasurer Roger Ediger, who at the start of the meeting encouraged others to speak up but do so respectfully and with civility, said that government oversight continues to become more intrusive and far-reaching since the water quality legislation was passed back in 1993.
Ediger said Tuesday that the meeting did not assuage his concerns about the upcoming rollout of the SIA in the Grant County area.
Grant County resident Wayne Overton said, with the back and forth in the state capitol over the cap and trade bill and the potential adverse consequences it would have on rural Oregonians, that it is “easy to get heated up about the state coming at us.”
“We’re private people,” Overton said. “And all of these regulations feel like a game of whack-a-mole.”
Phillip St. Claire asked if legacy issues — inherent, historical land management issues that put a landowner out of compliance — are taken into consideration.
Page said ODA does consider those issues, and the agency, along with the districts, are there to help landowners address those issues.
Sanchez said that upwards of $125,000 is available in grant funding for technical grants to address compliance issues and an additional $25,000 is allocated for landowner outreach under the plan.
Voigt said, if one positive came out of the meeting, it is that from here on out ODA will include local stakeholders, landowners and the community when they make amendments to the plan.
“From here, the landowner will be in on a plan on the first step and not the sixth,” he said.
