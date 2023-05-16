Budget committee

Grant County Budget Committee citizen members, from left, Kathy Smith, Amy Kreger and Charlene Morris discuss the county’s finances during a budget meeting.

CANYON CITY — The Grant County Budget Committee approved a balanced preliminary budget totaling just under $100 million for fiscal year 2023-2024 on Tuesday, May 9, after six meetings and three months of deliberation.

The committee’s approved budget will be reviewed at a county court hearing on June 7, in which the public can provide comment, prior to a special meeting on June 28 in which the court is expected to adopt the budget for the next fiscal year.

