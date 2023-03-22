CANYON CITY — The Grant County Budget Committee began the annual process of deliberating on the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in its first meeting on Monday, March 20.

More deliberations are planned through May before a county budget is adopted on June 30, officials said.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

