CANYON CITY — The Grant County Budget Committee began the annual process of deliberating on the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in its first meeting on Monday, March 20.
More deliberations are planned through May before a county budget is adopted on June 30, officials said.
The Budget Committee consists of the three members of the Grant County Court plus three citizen members. The citizen members are Charlene Morris, Kathy Smith and Amy Kreger.
County Treasurer Julie Ellison is proposing a balanced budget of $99.6 million, up about $4.8 million from $94.8 million in the current fiscal year, according to the budget document made available to the public on March 15 at the County Court meeting.
The proposed Grant County budget projects a workforce of 81.57 full-time-equivalent employees for fiscal year 2023-24, up from 81.53 FTE this fiscal year, according to the public budget document.
The proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes a general fund of $12,023,343, up from $8.5 million in the current fiscal year.
Cash on hand is proposed at $5.6 million, with $4.3 million in contingency funds.
The county is also counting on $250,000 more than last year in federal payments in lieu of taxes for a total of $1 million in PILT funs going into its general fund with the creation of a special road district, Ellison said. Passage of House Bill 2174 in the Legislature in 2021 allows a separate payment from the U.S. Forest Service under the Secure Rural Schools Act to not count against a county’s PILT funding as the SRS funds are transferred into a road district.
The county has also received one of two $2.2 million payments from the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund and expects to receive the remaining funds sometime this year, Ellison said. The LATC Fund is a general revenue enhancement program that provides assistance to eligible counties.
The total payments are included in the $5.6 million cash on hand amount, Ellison said.
Smith, a former Grant County treasurer herself, said the LATC money should be set aside instead of being spent next fiscal year through the general fund.
“(The budget is) balanced because of the extra money,” Smith said. “If that extra money wasn’t there, they still haven’t addressed their shortfall problem.”
Smith said she’s in agreement with Kreger that the money should be put aside until county court officials determine how much to spend each year and on what.
“The overall takeaway is the county is still overspending, even though they have this savior money,” Smith said.
She added, “Amy and I are going to advocate that that money is going to be put somewhere where it can’t be touched. We want that money put aside so that it can be utilized purposely.”
Kreger agreed.
“Those funds should be put away,” she said. “They shouldn’t be for day-to-day operations like wages, salaries and benefits. They shouldn’t be for that because they’re not repetitious funds. … It’s not a perpetual annual income.”
Without the grant, Ellison said the proposed county budget would be in a deficit.
“If they wanted to take all the (LATC) funds and set them aside, we would not have a balanced budget for next year,” Ellison said. “We need to find other areas to cut. That’s what I’ve been proposing the last three years was to start making the hard cuts.”
In the absence of the federal LATC grant funding in the general fund, Ellison said the court and budget committee members could take a look at non-mandated departments “and start funding what we need to fund and see what’s left and use that to fund the most important non-mandated funds to the citizens.”
“That’s their job to decide on that,” Ellison said. “It’s been recommended in the past. That’s something they need to elaborate on and look at.”
Budget Committee Chair John Rowell said that’s what the upcoming budget deliberation meetings will look at.
“We had, of course, increased inflation,” Rowell said. “A lot of things happened, and it is possible we may have to … cut positions to make this work. We may look at other things. We have some options. The question is, every time you come up against this stuff, nobody wants to cut any jobs. So we’re going to have a lot of discussion.”
Grant County Court Judge Scott Myers said there is merit to Smith and Kreger’s position and said cuts will be discussed in the upcoming meetings.
“I don’t know for sure where we’re going to land,” Myers said. “I don’t know that we need to cut positions at this point, but we probably need to cut capital outlay, maybe take a hard look at the things people are requesting, like new stuff beyond equipment that is necessary. We want to make sure it’s a needs list and not a wish list.”
Ellison’s budget message presented at the Monday meeting includes a list of requests from the various county departments.
The sheriff has requested $10,000 in a new expense line to track pre-employment costs, which at the meeting was described as costs relating to mental health evaluation before hiring.
The County Court is requesting an administrative assistant position be increased to .75 FTE from .50, with an added cost of $15,700.
The library is requesting the two librarian positions be put back to full time at a cost of $29,040.
The Juvenile Department is requesting $50,000 for a new vehicle after moving its office to the L Building on Main Street in John Day.
More budget deliberation meetings are scheduled to take place at the Grant County Courthouse on March 29 and 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., April 19 from 1 to 4 p.m., April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. A meeting may or may not take place on May 9 from 1 to 4 p.m., officials said, depending on information received from the earlier meetings.
