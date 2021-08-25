Decrying one-size-fits-all mandates to mitigate COVID-19's spread, Grant County Court members penned a letter to Gov. Kate Brown urging local control Aug. 23.
The county said the state granted local control in late June only to have it snatched back a month later with Brown's announcement that face coverings would be required in all kindergarten through 12th-grade schools in the fall.
The court members contend that, during that time, the county had only seven infections. Cases have increased since then, however. According to the Grant County Health Department, the county has had over 50 positive cases since Aug. 16.
The court members' letter asserts that Grant County is a large, "frontier county" covering 4,500 miles, with wide geographical separation between towns.
The letter states, since March 2020, each school district has followed the recommendations of local and state health authorities. The court points out that when two districts had an outbreak in their respective communities, they immediately implemented distance learning, contact tracing and followed the recommendations of the Grant County Health Department.
Kimberly Lindsay, the county's public health administrator, did not immediately respond to the Eagle's request for comment regarding Grant County's push for local control.
The court members tell the governor the county stands to lose "many" educators, support staff and volunteers should the state continue with its vaccine mandate for educators and health care workers.
The court states the districts currently have "several" vacant positions. Many of these positions, the court says, have been challenging to fill long before the governor's vaccine mandate.
"Losing additional school staff will make in-person education next to impossible," the letter says.
The court points out too that many parents have not enrolled their children in in-person classes due to the mask mandate. The court members said that state school funding — based on the number of students enrolled — will fall to levels that could force the schools to close their doors.
The commissioners urged the governor to allow either a vaccine or weekly testing for educators.
The commissioners said scores of teachers and parents had expressed concern about how the mask mandate affects children mentally and emotionally and how critical it is for a child to learn by hearing sounds correctly and seeing the movement of the mouth and tongue when making sounds.
"This is especially true for children with special needs and those with hearing loss," they said. "We understand the safety of our children is paramount, but so is their education and mental health."
The court members said, if the vaccine mandate goes through as presented concerning health care workers, the county stands to lose a significant amount of health care workers and support staff.
They said Blue Mountain Hospital struggles to fill vacant positions without the mandate.
The commissioners state the safety of the county's citizens is in jeopardy and the county has just one hospital. The other, they said, is 70 miles away.
"It is unfair to create a health care crisis in rural communities by mandating a vaccine," they said.
The commissioners urged the governor to return to the option of allowing health care workers to get tested weekly.
"Individuals should be able to make their own medical decisions, and parents should be able to decide what is best for their children," the court said. "It is not up to the government to decide what is best for an individual or their children regarding medical matters."
