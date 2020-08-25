Business owners in Grant County looking for funding to help enhance the curb appeal of their business have another option coming soon.
The Grant County Chamber of Commerce Business Enhancement Grant Program was adopted on Aug. 20 by the chamber board. The budget line for the program is $20,000, and people can apply for up to $2,500 for a project.
“The (program) was created specifically for business and commercial building enhancement to improve the curb appeal,” said Chamber Vice President Taci Philbrook.
The program will not be used for operations, funding for infrastructure costs or any direct expenses unrelated with the projects.
The program will allow a commercial building owner or business owner to apply for a grant as long as they can match the funds.
The application process is five pages long and will require a very detailed overview as to what the project will cover.
Such items like repair of roofing for a commercial business building, insulation, window painting repairs, door painting and repairs, general store front rehab, restoration projects, signs, lighting and more are eligible for the grant.
“The chamber really feels that the businesses in Grant County could use a leg up, and that’s why this was created,” Philbrook said.
The application will be reviewed by a committee of three chamber board members who are not on the transient room tax board. Applicants can get three grants within a five-year period.
Philbrook said the grant is exclusive for chamber members, which will help encourage people to join the chamber. Minor changes were then presented by board members that addressed clarifications of word choices and verbiage.
“With those changes, I would like to know if the committee would like to start moving forward on implementing this because there are some businesses in dire need,” said Chamber President Sherrie Rininger.
The chamber made a motion to adopt the program after minor revisions are made with the application.
