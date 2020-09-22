Firefighters around Oregon continue the battle against wildfires with progress made this week, but for the people who lost so much in the blaze, the Grant County Chamber of Commerce joined the efforts of other county residents in giving a hand.
The chamber board approved donating $3,000 to a community affected by the fire to aid in recovery.
“We have a lot of fire-stricken communities around our state, and I, as the chamber, would like to help at least one of those communities...,” said Chamber President Sherrie Rininger. “We had so much support for our community when we had our fire, and I would like to show support to another community that needs support right now.”
Since the chamber installation dinner seemed unlikely due to COVID-19, the chamber voted to donate the funds to another chamber.
Chamber manager Tammy Bremner said members are checking with chambers of commerce in Stayton and Vida to determine the need.
“...These businesses are destroyed, and we need to do something to help them to survive,” Rininger said.
Chamber member Bruce Ward also recommended having a trailer at the chamber accepting donations. He said he would be willing to deliver the supplies.
“If we had one (trailer) at the Grant County Chamber, and we had people fill it, I would be more than happy to haul it to Detroit or Mills City,” Ward said. “I’ve driven that road a million times, and it makes me sick to think that it’s going to look just like this canyon the next time I go through.”
The chamber board made no decision yet on the idea of the trailer.
In other chamber news:
• The Grant County Chamber of Commerce Business Enhancement Grant Program has started, and the chamber sent out seven applications with four returned for grants.
Bremner said the board for the grant program will meet and make a decision on the applicants by Oct. 15.
The program, adopted by the chamber board on Aug. 20, was created specifically for business and commercial building enhancement to improve the curb appeal.
There is $20,000 budgeted for the program with applicants able to apply for up to $2,500 for a project.
• The chamber has received 75% of the membership renewals, and no business so far decided to take a discount. Three businesses contributed money to help other members pay their membership dues.
• First Community Credit Union and Katrina’s Barber Shop joined the chamber.
