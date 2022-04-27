JOHN DAY — Contenders for the open seat on the Grant County Court made their case Wednesday, April 20, during the Blue Mountain Eagle’s candidate forum at the county’s airport.
During a 90-minute session moderated by the newspaper’s editor, Bennett Hall, the three candidates answered questions on an array of topics, including how to fund policing in the county, how much commissioners should be paid and how they would dial down the animosity between the city of John Day and the county.
Nearly two dozen people attended the forum in person, and others watched a video of the event livestreamed on the newspaper’s website and Facebook page.
The office of Grant County commissioner is a nonpartisan position. If none of the candidates gets more than 50% of the vote, the two highest vote-getters will move on to the general election ballot in November.
County commissioners are expected to work 13⅓ hours a week. They are paid $2,380 per month with full benefits, including membership in the Public Employee Retirement System.
Law enforcement debate
Hall kicked off Wednesday’s forum by asking each of the candidates how they would address the law enforcement funding debate in the county. John Day and Grant County officials have been at loggerheads since October, when the John Day City Council voted unanimously to suspend operations of the city’s police force and offered to pay the county $300,000 a year to hire three sheriff’s deputies to provide law enforcement services in the city limits.
As part of that deal, John Day City Manager Nick Green laid out a proposal for the county to give the city $300,000 a year from its road fund to pay for street improvements to serve new housing developments in John Day, on the theory that housing starts in the city would broaden the tax base for the entire county.
Although the Grant County Court has not formally deliberated on the city’s proposal, court members have been steadfast in their opposition to the idea of linking county road fund money to police services.
At the April 13 Grant County Budget Committee meeting, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley requested funding for three additional patrol deputies and a secretary.
Mark Webb, a former Grant County judge and the executive director of Blue Mountain Forest Partners, a forest collaborative, emphasized that he would defer to McKinley about how to approach the issue. That said, Webb, a write-in candidate for county commissioner, added that based on conversations with people from outlying communities, policing differs from city to city. For instance, he said he hears from people in Monument that their main complaints are drunk drivers, while in Long Creek, it is people exceeding the speed limit.
The speeding issue, he said, could perhaps be addressed by installing a photo camera instead of having a full-time employee sitting on the side of the road.
“We do want to provide safety,” he said, “but we want to do it in a smart way with the kind of budget that we can afford.”
Webb said that would be how he would start the conversation. He said he would also approach the cities to determine their individual needs and see how the county might address them differently than it has in the past.
For his part, Scott Knepper, a Prairie City resident and retired postal worker, said the city of John Day needs to address the policing problem itself and put a measure back on the ballot to reinstate the police force.
Knepper said the Sheriff’s Office could not police John Day and the rest of the county.
“I think we need to put the ball back in John Day’s court,” Knepper said. “They’re the ones that defunded the police, primarily by putting the ballot measure as a special ballot measure on the ballot and not a general election.”
The special election ballot measure last August, Knepper noted, had to pass with a double majority for the John Day Police Department to stay in existence.
As soon as possible, Knepper said, John Day officials need to put a policing measure back on the ballot and take responsibility for funding the city’s police force.
John Rowell, a Marine veteran who served in the Vietnam War and the First Gulf War and later retired after a career in the lumber business, said he has been “intimately involved” in helping to find a solution on how to fund policing in the county.
Along with current Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer, Rowell has met to discuss the issue informally with McKinley and John Day City Councilors Gregg Haberly and Heather Rookstool.
Rowell said he agreed with some of Webb’s ideas and that when he was in Long Creek, he had heard the same concerns regarding speeding. He said he did not know the real answer to policing but said the county would have to look at what it can do concerning finances and bringing on additional patrol deputies. He said whether it’s arranging policing agreements with various cities — something the county does not currently have with any municipality — or other options, the county has to do something.
“There’s no doubt that the county right now is understaffed to provide necessary services without wearing out the current officers,” he said.
County commissioner pay
The two current county commissioners, Palmer and Jim Hamsher, have said in the past that commissioners work more than the 13⅓ hours a week they are paid for. Hamsher said at the county’s April 13 budget committee meeting that the job is at least half-time and the commissioners should be paid for 20 hours a week.
Hall asked the candidates how many hours they would expect to put into the job if elected and what their position was on Hamsher’s proposal.
Knepper said he thought the position is “naturally” a 20-hour-per-week job and that getting paid for those hours would be appropriate.
Rowell said he is retired and did not care one way or the other. However, he pointed out he did not get paid when he served on the Grant School Board for eight years. For that reason, he said, it is “great” that commissioners get paid at all.
Nonetheless, Rowell said he did not have an opinion on the matter one way or the other and said he would work more hours if he needed to for the county’s citizens.
Webb, a county judge from 2007 to 2013, said that while he is not sure what the current commissioners’ workload is, he recalled that the county commissioners worked less and were paid a little less while he was in office.
The expectation, he said, was that the commissioners put in the time that was needed to do the job. Additionally, he said, the understanding was that the job would not be a regular salaried position.
Webb added that, during his term, the county transitioned mental health and addiction services — public health services that the county is supposed to provide — to an outside entity. Essentially, he said, the county’s government has since shrunk.
“There appears to me to be less work than what there was in the past,” he said.
While he said that assessment might not be fair to the current situation, he wanted to suggest that it could be the case that commissioners are doing more than they need to.
Essentially, he said that when he was in office a significant amount of work the court did — providing for public health — was absorbed by another organization.
“It’s a real question of whether there is still one and half (full-time employees’ worth) of work,” Webb said. “There may be, though we need to have that conversation.”
City-county relations
Hall asked the candidates what — if anything — they would do to reduce the tensions between the county and the city of John Day.
Rowell said one of the reasons why he is running is because he feels there needs to be more respect in public meetings.
“(John Day) is not removed from Grant County, and Grant County can’t get rid of the city,” Rowell said. “We need to come up with plans that work for both entities. We both are in this county together.”
While both sides have become more polarized, the reality is that for the most part both want the same thing, he added. Citizens of John Day and residents of the county want “reasonable services” and “reasonable government.”
“That doesn’t mean that we’re always right,” Rowell said. “But the one thing is we can sure be civil. It doesn’t cost anything.”
Knepper said that while he did not have much experience on this topic, he believes the city and the county need to cooperate on matters of mutual interest. Currently, he said, the biggest bone of contention is the police funding debate.
Webb said he agreed with Rowell about the need for respect and civility at public meetings. Indeed, he acknowledged he has lost his temper in the past. Nonetheless, he said, what “mature adults” elected to office or hired in public-facing positions need to do is go beyond their own personalities and rise above the insults that come their way.
At the heart of the issue, Webb said, is the city’s request for county road dollars that legally cannot be spent in the way the city would like to spend them, although he added that the law might have changed since he served as county judge. It would be nice, Webb said, to have a legal review and an honest conversation about whether it is realistic or not to spend the road dollars that way.
