GRANT COUNTY — Several communities around the county will be holding celebrations of the 246th birthday of the United States in the county.
Prairie City’s Fourth of July celebrations will kick off early the morning of Independence Day, Monday, July 4. Dayville’s celebrations will start on Saturday, July 2, and continue through Independence Day. And Monument’s observances will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3.
Highlights of the Dayville celebration include a tour of the newly reopened Community Hall at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a tri-tip meal prepared by Guyon Springs from 4 to 7 p.m. and karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. The tri-tip meal and karaoke will take place at the Fish House Inn.
Sunday will start with a church service at the Dayville Community Church at 11 a.m. followed by goat roping at Letosky’s Corral at 1 p.m. From 4 to 6 p.m., hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at the Fish House Inn, where the band Red Headed Step Child will perform from 5 to 9.
Dayville’s Independence Day festivities kick off at 7:30 a.m. Monday with a breakfast at the Community Church that lasts until 9 a.m. A Fourth of July parade at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by a classic car show and a baked goods auction at 11:30 a.m. The Jackpot Horseshoe Tournament will kick off at 11:45, with goat roping at Letosky’s Corral bringing events to a close. Goat roping starts at 1 p.m.
Dayville also has a host of Fourth of July contests, including patriotic lamppost decoration, home decorating, coloring, Dayville rocks and sidewalk chalk art, as well as a hometown treasure hunt. Details can be found at the Dayville City Hall. Prizes for contests will be awarded after the baked goods sale.
Prairie City’s Fourth of July celebration gets underway with a 5k fun run at 7:30 a.m. Monday. Those not participating in the fun run can partake in a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Teen Center. A flag folding ceremony at City Park at 11:30 a.m. will be followed by a parade at noon. A barbecue at at the park with various activities will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Vendors will be out on Front Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with cow pie bingo starting at 1 p.m. on the Prairie City High School ballfield. Prairie City kids will put on a dramatic performance at the Prairie City Community Center at 2 p.m.
Entry forms for the parade can be found at Prairie City Hall. A $1 donation is suggested for the drama performance.
In Monument, the senior center will hold its annual rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3.
The Monument Jubilee, traditionally held on the Fourth of July, will take place on Sunday, July 3, in the city park. Breakfast will be served to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the city park.
A horseshoe tournament with a $5 entry fee will begin at 9 a.m. The silent auctions will open at 9 a.m. as well.
Vendor booths will open at 9:30 a.m. with a parade shortly after at 10 a.m. Family games including cornhole and a duck race will start at noon and continue throughout the day.
A community picnic will take place at 5 p.m. and will coincide with the closing of the silent auction. A dessert auction followed by a live auction gets underway at 6 p.m. Fireworks over the river will begin at 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.