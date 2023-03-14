JOHN DAY — The leader of a local political action committee has filed multiple ethics complaints against officials within the city of John Day.
Paul Sweany, the leader of the Grant County Conservatives PAC, has filed four complaints with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission.
Russ Young and Zach Williams of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board, Grant County Digital Board Chair Josh Walker and former John Day City Manager Nick Green have all been accused of ethics law violations by Sweany.
A fifth individual, former John Day City Councilor Shannon Adair, has been under investigation by the state ethics committee for a number of months. That complaint was filed by Bob Pereira who, is also associated with the PAC.
Green’s case was dismissed by the state ethics commission on Friday, March 10, following a preliminary review.
Adair is currently negotiating a final stipulated order with commission staff. Young, Williams and Walker’s cases are still under investigation by the state ethics commission.
When asked to comment about his case’s dismissal by the ethics commission, Green accused Sweany and his associates in the Grant County Conservatives PAC of launching a near-constant campaign of harassment against him as well as other local government officials he has worked with.
Green also alleged that Sweany and his associates engaged in contractual interference by attempting to prevent his consulting firm, Catalyst, from contracting with clients in Eastern Oregon by making similar claims to those that were dismissed by the state ethics commission. Green also said Sweany misconstrued facts in the public record that were easily disprovable in his 121-page complaint filed with the ethics commission.
“Another swing and a miss by the Grant County Conservative PAC,” Green said.
Sweany, in response to those comments, said Green succeeded in manipulating ethics commissioners by turning the proceeding into a contest of personalities rather than facts. Sweany said Green ultimately failed to address the conflicts of interest, relying on his compelling verbal testimony before commissioners in convincing them that the complaint lodged against him was politically motivated.
When asked why he filed so many ethics complaints against various local officials, Sweany said it was the only way he could get a fair hearing for his concerns.
“It’s impossible for critics of the local government to get a fair hearing locally when officials make a decision on the basis of popularity and would rather debate people/personalities than facts. Unfortunately, the ethics commission doesn’t appear to be immune from that tendency either,” he said.
Sweany also spoke about Green’s claims of harassment, asking Green to provide proof of those claims.
“If Mr. Green considers the public trying to discover how the government is conducting the public’s business as ‘harassment,’ then he and I have vastly differing views on what it means to be a public servant,” he said.
Sweany also said commission staff found enough evidence to recommend the commission move forward with a formal investigation but were convinced the complaint levied against Green was politically motivated and voted to dismiss the case.
“Mr. Green and his lawyer were able to manipulate enough commissioners into ignoring the facts of the complaint and making a decision to not move forward with a formal investigation based on political reasons,” he said.
Sweany added that the Grant County Conservatives PAC hasn’t received a donation since 2021 and is currently on inactive status with no plans for future reactivation.
