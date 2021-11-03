JOHN DAY — Roughly 100 people turned out at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 30, to air their grievances with the government and rally for change.
Billed as an “urgent call to action,” the event was organized by the Grant County Conservatives and was promoted in fliers and mailers distributed by the group as a way to stand up for personal liberty in the face of government overreach.
Saturday’s five-hour rally was a follow-up to the Grant County Conservatives’ kickoff event, which drew a little over 200 people to the fairgrounds on May 9. It was also a fundraiser for GCC-PAC, the organization’s fledgling political action committee.
While the turnout was lower the second time around, that did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the people in attendance, who clapped and cheered for a dozen speakers who took a turn on the flag-draped stage of the Trowbridge Pavilion.
The speakers covered a wide range of topics, but there were a number of recurring themes, including:
• The need to stand up for Christian and conservative values.
• Opposition to mask and vaccine mandates imposed in the effort to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A belief that the danger posed by the virus is overblown and is being used as an excuse to exert government control.
• The importance of fighting back against a “tyrannical” government that is steadily chipping away at individual liberty.
Monument-area resident Bill Newman, who helped organize the May event, served as master of ceremonies, introducing the speakers, calling out raffle winners and calling for bids on a couple of auction items.
The day’s first speaker was Paul Sweany, a John Day insurance adviser. He called the Grant County Conservatives “a work in progress” led by a core group of 15 or 20 people who have been meeting weekly since May.
He said the GCC-PAC was formed as a way to “galvanize Grant County residents” and raise money to support political candidates who will bring conservative leadership back to our county and the cities in our county.”
The political action committee was formed on Sept. 23 and so far has not reported any contributions or expenditures, according to records on file with the Oregon secretary of State’s Office. Sweany and Shaun Robertson are listed as the PAC’s directors.
Sweany called for qualified and committed conservative candidates to enter upcoming races for city council seats, mayoral positions, a spot on the County Court and the positions of district attorney and county clerk.
“We believe we have to pull together and the time to do so is now,” he said. “We hope you’ll join us.”
Ethan Kowing of John Day, who was placed on leave from his job as an Oregon state trooper after posting a video from his patrol car in opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, said he felt compelled to take a stand.
“I could no longer stay silent because I was watching our tyrannical leaders take more and more away from us without any real resistance,” he said. “The freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your grandchildren will never know.”
Kowing got a standing ovation from the crowd, with several people calling for him to run for sheriff of Grant County, and a quilt auction brought in $600 to help him cover expenses as he fights to keep his job.
A number of Saturday’s speakers made the drive over from La Grande, including Blake Bars of the Union County Freedom Alliance, who painted vaccine and mask mandates as the first step toward authoritarianism.
“This has never been about health,” he said. “This has always been about money, power and control.”
Dr. Jason Kehr, a La Grande chiropractor, urged people to stand up against laws they see as unjust or unconstitutional.
“Americans have become slaves to a master they call the federal government,” he said.
His father, Dr. Dan Kehr, a chiropractor from Monument, struck a similar tone.
“Ronald Reagan said it: Freedom is one generation away from extinction,” he said. “This is about fear, control and submission.”
Several speakers expressed frustration with the state government, saying the concerns of rural Oregonians are often brushed aside by a legislature dominated by politicians from the urban centers of Western Oregon.
Mike McCarter and Sandie Gilson talked about Move Oregon’s Border, a movement that seeks to address those frustrations by detaching a number of Eastern and Southern Oregon counties from the state and making them part of Idaho.
McCarter, a La Pine resident who serves as president of Citizens for Greater Idaho, noted that Grant was one of seven Oregon counties that have already passed ballot measures expressing the desire to secede from the state. Harney County residents were scheduled to vote on a similar measure on Tuesday, Nov. 2, as the paper was going to press, and at least two more counties are expected to weigh in on the issue next year.
“It can happen,” McCarter said, “and it is moving like a freight train right now.”
Gilson, who lives in John Day, is the group’s vice president. She said state Sen. Lynn Findley, who represents a large swath of Eastern Oregon in Salem, has promised to carry a secession bill in the Legislature if county commissioners write letters asking him to do so.
“It’s time for all of us to step up and be a part of this and make sure our county commissioners do what we’ve asked them to do as our elected officials,” she said.
Other speakers included Mark Simmons of La Grande, a former speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives; Marc Thielman, the Alsea school superintendent, Republican gubernatorial candidate and chief petitioner behind the School Choice Amendment initiative; Hugh Johnson, a retired corrections officer from La Grande; Stephen Joncus, a Portland-area lawyer who is suing the state over vaccine mandates; and Marine Corps veteran Angela Hove and her husband, Kyle Hove, a retired Oregon State Police sergeant, both of La Grande.
While some of the rhetoric was heated, there were no calls for violence, with several speakers reminding the audience that Grant County residents whose opinions differ from theirs are still their neighbors and emphasizing the importance of having calm, non-threatening conversations about controversial issues.
