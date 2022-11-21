MT. VERNON — A Grant County couple were found dead in their home west of Mt. Vernon on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, the Grant County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Jack Kight, 80, and Elaine Kight, 76, each apparently died from a single gunshot wound, according to preliminary findings. Investigation appears to show that Jack Kight fired both shots, the news release said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.