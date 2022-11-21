MT. VERNON — A Grant County couple were found dead in their home west of Mt. Vernon on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, the Grant County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.
Jack Kight, 80, and Elaine Kight, 76, each apparently died from a single gunshot wound, according to preliminary findings. Investigation appears to show that Jack Kight fired both shots, the news release said.
Next of kin have been notified.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident with assistance from a forensics unit, crime reconstruction unit and additional detectives.
Sheriff Todd McKinley said the case remains under investigation and that an update will be released after all the evidence has been fully evaluated.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Grant County Sheriff’s Sgt. Danny Komning at 541-575-1131.
“This, coupled with other recent similar tragic events in our community, has left us reeling,” District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in the news release.
“Let’s take the opportunity to reach out and lift those around us. Find ways to give and inspire hope to everyone in our sphere of influence.”
Anyone experiencing an emotional crisis can call 988 to speak with a counselor.
