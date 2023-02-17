CANYON CITY — The Grant County Court has declared a local state of disaster due to ongoing drought conditions and has asked the governor to declare that a drought emergency exists in the county.
The drought declaration, approved unanimously during the court’s Feb. 15 session, paves the way for potential aid from the Oregon Water Resources Department and other state agencies.
“It gives the state of Oregon notice that we’re going to be dry and we may need some assistance,” Grant County Judge Scott Myers said in an interview.
Crook and Jefferson counties issued similar declarations last month, and others are likely to follow suit. According to the most recent information on the U.S. Drought Monitor website, 23 of Oregon’s 36 counties are experiencing some level of drought conditions, with 11 of the 13 remaining counties listed as “abnormally dry.”
The worst conditions are in Crook County, much of which is categorized as being in a state of exceptional drought. But portions of eight neighboring counties — including the southern third of Grant — are considered to be experiencing extreme drought, the next-driest category.
It’s at least the third year in a row the county has declared a drought emergency, Myers said, adding that the declaration was issued after consultation with Eric Julsrud, the state watermaster for Grant County.
“We base it on science,” Myers said.
Julsrud said he uses data from a variety of sources — including the Oregon Water Resources Department, National Weather Service, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration — to make a determination on the county’s drought status.
Some of the data points that go into the calculation include snowpack measurements, snow water equivalent, temperatures, precipitation levels, soil moisture, streamflow rates and reservoir storage.
“We have not come out of a drought since last year,” Julsrud said. “Currently we’re basically at 60% of average (stream flow).”
Issuing a drought declaration — and being included in an emergency declaration by the governor — opens the door for Grant County irrigators and livestock producers to file insurance claims and apply for disaster relief funds if conditions continue to deteriorate this year, Julsrud said.
If things get really bad, he added, it also allows irrigators to file for a temporary drought transfer of water rights, in which a junior water right holder requests temporary use of water from a senior right holder during an emergency.
“There’s a review process — you can’t injure other water users,” he stressed. “(But) it’s an expedited process to get a temporary transfer done to keep somebody’s crops or livelihood alive.”
Based on temperature and precipitation models, Julsrud is predicting that 2023 will look a lot like 2022, with a fairly wet spring followed by a hot, dry summer. Not a banner year by any means, but better than the record-setting drought that afflicted Grant County in 2021.
“I think we’re going to probably have a pretty close repeat to last year,” he said.
In other action at the Feb. 15 Grant County Court meeting, the court:
• Approved a replat of two lots in the Grant County Airport Industrial Park.
• Approved a budget transfer for three new computers for the district attorney’s office.
• Corrected an error in a previously approved transfer of funds from the road fund to to the schools-forests fund.
• Approved a pair of entertainment contracts for the 2023 Grant County Fair and Rodeo.
• Approved $2,800 for additional work on the alarm systems for the courthouse elevator.
• Approved a new Justice Court contract to provide legal counsel for indigent defendants.
• Approved a request to move part of a road off West Bench Road near the airport.
• Agreed to forward to the budget committee a request from the Grant County Library make the head librarian and assistant librarian positions full-time to support increased programming and hours of operation.
• Agreed to forward to the budget committee a request from county court administrative assistant Laurie Stinnett to increase her hours from 20 a week to 30 a week.
• Voted to renew an agreement with the Grant County Fire Defense Board that waives fees for the board to use county radio facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.