Todd McKinley and car, file
Buy Now

Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley says his department needs a bigger budget to increase the number of deputies on patrol while paying them enough to keep them from leaving for better jobs.

 Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

Sheriff Todd McKinley made his pitch for more funding at a work session of the Grant County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, arguing that he needs more deputies to properly patrol the county’s 4,500 square miles and that he needs to raise salaries significantly to be able to recruit and retain sworn officers.

Right now, the sheriff said, he has eight people available for patrol duty — a list that includes himself and Undersheriff Zach Mobley.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.