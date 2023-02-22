Sheriff Todd McKinley made his pitch for more funding at a work session of the Grant County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 15, arguing that he needs more deputies to properly patrol the county’s 4,500 square miles and that he needs to raise salaries significantly to be able to recruit and retain sworn officers.
Right now, the sheriff said, he has eight people available for patrol duty — a list that includes himself and Undersheriff Zach Mobley.
“The national standard for officers per 1,000 (population) is 2.5, which would put Grant County’s patrol deputy size at about 17 1/2 positions,” McKinley said.
The current number of patrol deputies is too low, McKinley said, noting that his people have heavy caseloads, work long hours and are frequently called back into the field to handle emergencies after they’ve clocked out.
But budgeting for more deputies would only go partway to solving the problem, the sheriff added. With a base pay of $27.02 an hour, his department has a difficult time recruiting new deputies or keeping them on staff once they’ve been trained and have gained valuable on-the-job experience.
McKinley noted that he was losing three employees this month — one who was retiring and two who were leaving for better-paying jobs.
“We have excellent, qualified candidates who are looking, but they just can’t afford to work in Grant County,” he said. “Currently we are at the bottom of the barrel. I don’t think anybody in the state pays as little as we do for patrol positions.”
McKinley did not ask the county court for a specific dollar amount or suggest a particular funding mechanism for generating additional funding. The possibility of creating a taxing district was suggested at a previous meeting, but the sheriff said he was leery of adding too much to the taxes already paid by Grant County residents.
“I really don’t want to see that burden on the people forever, but we have to do something,” he said.
“I don’t ever want to see the sheriff’s office be this big burden,” he added. “I think we’re in this very tenuous area of how much service do you want, how much service do you need, how much service can you get away with — I think we’ve been in that area for a long time.”
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher reiterated his position that municipalities within the county should “pay their fair share” to the sheriff’s office for law enforcement services, since no Grant County city has a police department anymore.
He noted that Prairie City, where he served as mayor for the last eight years, had contracted with the sheriff’s office for services and suggested that John Day, which dissolved its police department in 2021, should consider doing something similar.
The county has made overtures to the John Day City Council in the past about making a financial contribution to county law enforcement services, but those have been rebuffed. Hamsher said he would be willing to try again if the sheriff could get him on the city council’s agenda.
Hamsher also suggested that another county initiative he has championed — the creation of a new road district — could generate significant revenue for the sheriff’s office. The road district would not create any new revenue of its own, but would, according to Hamsher, eliminate a legal loophole that currently allows the state to withhold $250,000 a year in federal payments in lieu of taxes — money that would then flow into the county’s general fund.
Commissioner John Rowell, who introduced the idea of a taxing district, said if the county couldn’t find a way to increase the sheriff’s budget, it should consider cutting back on law enforcement services to avoid burning out deputies or putting them in unsafe situations.
“Running people ragged to the end is probably something we should not do,” he said.
“It’s almost better to cut back to where we can operate safely.”
But Rowell also said he thought a taxing district could still be a useful revenue source without making the tax rate overly burdensome.
“I’ve told people out there we’re not looking for a Cadillac, we’re just looking for a good Ford.”
“I don’t care if it’s a Pinto with the (gas) tank in the back,” McKinley put in, “as long as we do something.”
No decisions were made at the work session. McKinley said he would ask John Day Mayor Heather Rookstool to put Hamsher on the agenda for an upcoming city council meeting, and the commissioners agreed to continue discussing ways to increase the budget for the sheriff’s office.
“It’s not an easy problem, and it’s not going to be an easy fix,” Rowell said. “We need to continue this process because I think we really need to find a way to solve this.”
