Grant County Court finally approved the county’s recreational marijuana tax ordinance Jan. 27.
The 3% tax on marijuana products will take effect 90 days after last week’s second reading.
County Judge Scott Myers said the court members would discuss how the county should spend the tax revenue. He said the court would be open to suggestions from other government bodies and county departments about how the county spends the funds.
Myers said that he would like to see the money go to law enforcement.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said the county tax has fewer “strings attached” in how the county can use the money, unlike the state pot tax.
In other county news:
• The court approved the purchase of two properties that it had been leasing as a workshop in Long Creek at $10,000 per parcel. According to Alan Hickerson, the county’s roadmaster, the county will trade crushed rock for a part of the purchase.
• The court approved Grant County Fairgrounds’ request for $800 to have magician Louie Foxx appear at a Feb. 19 fundraiser. Hamsher, the liaison to the fairgrounds, said the event would follow all social distancing guidelines. Tickets for the event will cost $12 for adults and $5 for children 6 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the fairgrounds or the Grant County Chamber of Commerce.
