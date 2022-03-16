CANYON CITY — The lineup of candidates is set for the May 17 election for the open seat on the Grant County Court.
As the March 8 deadline passed, first-term Commissioner Sam Palmer opted not to file for re-election. Palmer said he would not be running for another term as he makes a bid for the GOP nomination to mount a general election challenge to Democrat Ron Wyden in the Senate.
Instead, Palmer has thrown his support behind John Day resident John Rowell and said that if he were unsuccessful in earning the Senate nomination, he would not run as a write-in candidate to keep his spot on the County Court.
Rowell will face Scott Knepper of Prairie City and Mark Webb of Mt. Vernon in the May 17 county commissioner election. Rowell and Knepper’s names will appear on the ballot; Webb missed the filing deadline and is running as a write-in candidate.
The office of Grant County commissioner is a nonpartisan position. If none of the candidates gets more than 50% of the vote, the two highest vote-getters will move on to the general election ballot in November.
County commissioners are expected to work 13⅓ hours a week. They are paid $2,380 per month with full benefits, including membership in the Public Employee Retirement System.
John Rowell
Rowell, a Marine veteran who served in the Vietnam War and the First Gulf War, is retired after a career in the lumber business. Now that he is no longer working, he said he wants to be involved in countywide decisions and help find solutions to Grant County’s issues.
Rowell’s been helping find a solution to one of the county’s most salient issues, the sometimes contentious negotiations between John Day and Grant County on how to fund policing in the county.
After John Day disbanded its police department in October, the job of enforcing the law within the city limits fell to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which has four patrol deputies to cover the entire county.
On many occasions, Sheriff Todd McKinley has said he needs additional deputies to provide adequate coverage. However, the Grant County Court and John Day City Council have yet to settle on the terms of a funding agreement.
Rowell, along with Palmer, has met to discuss the issue informally with McKinley and City Councilors Gregg Haberly and Heather Rookstool.
Rowell said the county needs to move past “particular issues” with John Day and work to fund law enforcement in an efficient and economically sound way.
Rowell concedes that the “how” is a big question with no easy answers.
Rowell said the county needs to get options on the table for all of the cities in the county to mull over.
“That’s the only way I know how to go about it,” Rowell said. “Because it appears that there’s a stalemate between the city (John Day) and the county right now.”
Rowell said that those in smaller communities such as Dayville may not be able to afford to pay for coverage like the more populated cities. The point, he said, is to bring people in from those communities to find out what they want.
“We need to get the alternatives on the table and find out what we can,” Rowell said. “If it is going out for a bond levy, then maybe that’s what we have to do. But I’d like to hear the input from everybody on this point.”
Beyond the policing debate, Rowell said he would like to make information about projects, grants and other county activities more easily accessible for constituents. He said the county is already posting that information, but it’s not always easy to find or understand.
Rowell said he would especially like to see information on the county’s website about its grants from the state and federal government. For example, how many grants does the county have, what is the status of each grant and what is the grant amount?
“Grants come from the High God,” he said. “I just feel that we’re driving inflation. We’re driving everything with money that we don’t have, is my opinion.”
He said the federal and state governments distribute the money for the grants, and that money comes with restrictions on how it can be spent. Then, he said, the county issues the money with strings attached.
“My opinion is that it’s the people’s money and they can dictate the behavior,” he said. “They can dictate changes with money.”
He said this became an issue when he was required to wear a mask during a County Court session. Rowell said Grant County Judge Scott Myers told him the county could lose state and federal funding if it were to flout pandemic protocols such as masking mandates.
“That should be the county’s decision,” he said, “not a state decision. I’m a more of a home rule kind of guy.”
Rowell said he wants to push these issues with representatives at the state and federal levels.
“That’s one of the issues I have. What can I do about it? I’ve got to live with it,” he said. “But I can push it upstream.”
Scott Knepper
Scott Knepper, a Prairie City resident who said he has had ties to Grant County since 1968, is a retired postal employee who now works as a substitute teacher. Knepper said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to run for a seat on the court for a decade. He said now was the right time, with no incumbent in the race.
According to Knepper, population decline is one of the most significant issues Grant County faces.
“The kids grow up here, and there is no education here to speak of past high school,” he said. “And they go elsewhere and they never come back, and then there’s a drain on the community and all of the young people leave.”
Additionally, Knepper points out, the economy is dependent primarily on federal agencies, such as the Forest Service. He said he wants to see the county work more aggressively with the federal government to bring more jobs to the county. Knepper said Palmer would be an excellent liaison to the federal government if he is elected to the Senate.
Knepper said he pledges to have at least one community meeting in each city in Grant County every year to get smaller communities involved in county issues.
Knepper said people are inherently more concerned about their “own backyard.”
He pointed out that Grant County is five times the size of Rhode Island with a lot of unpopulated space between cities, and he wants to try to bring people together.
A routine background investigation revealed that Knepper has had two convictions for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Both were in Multnomah County, one in 1992 and the other in 2006.
Knepper noted that both convictions were from many years ago and said he didn’t think they would prevent him from doing a good job as a county commissioner.
Mark Webb
Mark Webb, the executive director of Blue Mountains Forest Partners, is no stranger to local politics, having previously served a term as Grant County judge. Webb said he decided to throw his hat in the ring for a commissioner’s seat after the filing deadline when he announced Monday, March 14, his intention to run as a write-in candidate.
Webb said several factors prompted him to jump into the race. First, he said that elected officials at the county level have significant opportunities to advocate for the county if they work with federal and state partners.
The County Court’s work with the Blue Mountains Intergovernmental Council has been a good start, he said.
The BIC, which came together after the Forest Service scrapped its draft land management plan for several Eastern Oregon national forests after more than a decade of working through revisions, recently completed its recommendation for desired conditions on the forests.
However, Webb said, Grant County is further along in the process than other Eastern Oregon counties and needs to start working with Forest Service officials on the management plan for the Malheur National Forest.
Instead of waiting for other counties to get on board, Webb said, the county needs to invest in its own needs. Those needs, according to Webb, are ensuring stability for natural resource jobs on the forest and ensuring the forest’s environmental sustainability.
Getting there, Webb said, is going to entail working with the Forest Service to draft the new forest management plan.
With the annual volume of commercial logging on the Malheur National Forest dipping from 75 million board feet to 55 million board feet under the new stewardship contract that will be awarded later this year, Webb said the county should work to increase the cut by addressing the forest plan.
From his perspective, Webb said, it makes more sense to work with the Forest Service to achieve a desired outcome than to butt heads with the federal agency.
“It’s not just about small government,” he said. “It’s about responsible government.”
