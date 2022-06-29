CANYON CITY — Grant County department heads are voicing their displeasure with funding cuts in the county’s $94.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which County Court members voted to adopt on Friday, June 24.
The cutbacks affect all county departments except for the fairgrounds, Sheriff’s Office, airport and Road Department. All county offices in the Grant County Courthouse will be closed on Fridays beginning July 1. Grant County Circuit Court, which is funded by the state, will remain open on Fridays.
The Budget Committee passed the budget on a 4-2 vote, with all three citizen members voting to approve the budget. Grant County Judge Scott Myers broke with the court’s two commissioners to end the budget standoff.
With a looming deadline to submit a balanced budget by June 30 to head off a countywide shutdown, county officials were forced to grapple with potential cuts in the wake of an $800,0000 “miscalculation” discovered amid deliberations on the 2022-23 budget.
County Treasurer Julie Ellison presented multiple options for attempting to rebalance the budget.
One option, Ellison said, would be to cut all general fund and elected county employees to 36 hours a week. The savings, she said, would work out to roughly $145,000 a year. If the county were to cut those positions to 32 hours a week, the savings would increase to just over $258,000.
Cuts to county services
Some department heads are saying that staffing cuts will necessitate cuts to the services their offices provide.
In a June 14 press release, Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter said his office would no longer handle property tax foreclosure proceedings, monitor bench probation or enforce child support in the county.
Carpenter said tax foreclosures, which were not handled by the county before he was elected, occur between three and five times a year. Bench probation, he said, would now be handled by the Circuit Court judge.
He said child support enforcement would be absorbed by the state and will be handled out of an office in Pendleton.
However, Carpenter said the child support enforcement program had been put been put on hold since last winter when his legal assistant, who had been in charge of collecting it, resigned.
The child support collection program, which reimburses the county for two-thirds of the legal assistant’s salary, brings in up to $15,000 in revenue to the county annually, according to Ellison.
Carpenter said he has hired a new employee and, once the county can bring that person up to full time, he will be able to get that person trained and bring back the program.
In the meantime, he said, there will be hiccups for single parents in the county attempting to collect child support when they do not have a local person to call and talk to about their case.
“We live in Grant County,” he said. “So there’s a pretty high likelihood that when someone calls our office, we know who they are and what their circumstances are, as opposed to when they call the Pendleton office where they are just another John Smith or Jane Doe.”
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Justice Court{/span}During Friday’s special County Court session, Myers said that a legal opinion from the county’s attorney said that six-year elected judges — regardless of what kind of judge they are — cannot have their pay reduced. While Myers said that he would be reducing his hours to 32 a week, Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett said she had not been asked to reduce her pay, nor had she volunteered to do so.
She said her reasons are threefold.
First, she said that she and her husband, Frank Stinnett, were the only couple that worked for the county. So, she said, her household has already had one salary reduced. Also, she said, her office had already been cut by one half-time position during the budget process. Lastly, she said, as a judge, she is bound by certain restrictions. For instance, given the constraints of her job, she is not free to go out and get a second job if she had to.
“The compensation that is given to us during the term for which we are elected is supposed to be guaranteed to maintain a separation of powers, and create stability,” she said.
In the meantime, the county has adjusted its general fund budget by about $30,000 to account for the money it will not be receiving for child support and to pay Stinnett her full-time salary.
Independent audit
Carpenter said the county should get a “competent” outside expert to audit its finances and determine exactly how the budget came up $800,000 short.
When reviewing budget figures in early May, Ellison came across what she termed a “miscalculation” and substantially reduced the county’s reserve funds to offset a roughly $800,000 shortfall.
Last year, she noted, the Budget Committee abolished two reserve accounts that totaled just under $520,000 to make up for a shortfall.
This year, Ellison believed the county appeared to be in better financial shape, so she cut those accounts entirely.
On top of that, Ellison said, it appeared that American Rescue Plan Act funds — federal dollars allocated to state and local governments to respond to COVID-19 — were added twice in the proposed budget, leaving the county’s contingency fund with just $20,000 instead of $300,000.
In a May interview, Ellison said that she could not backtrack to pinpoint what happened more precisely because she did not keep the calculator tape.
“The county administration,” Carpenter said, “has been reticent to take action in this direction.”
Ellison declined to comment on Carpenter’s call for an outside audit.
Myers said if someone thinks the county needs an outside, investigative audit, then that person needs to request it. The county, he said, is not going to pay for it.
“I’ve not been convinced that there was any wrongdoing other than a mathematical error calculation,” he said. “Nothing was purposely held from public view. It was a mathematical error.”
