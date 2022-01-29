MT. VERNON — Grant County sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle and brandished a machete at patrons of Suds Pub in Mt. Vernon in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 28.
Sheriff Todd McKinley told the Eagle that Christopher Ryan Hoppe, 38, stole a Suds bartender's vehicle and threatened customers of the bar with a machete before fleeing the scene in the stolen car.
A bystander attempted to stop Hoppe, who was under the influence of an "illicit drug," McKinley said.
The sheriff said Hoppe ditched the stolen vehicle a short distance away, at the intersection of Highways 395 and 26.
McKinley said two of his deputies attempted to take Hoppe into custody, but he ran from them and tried to flee through Beech Creek.
The deputies used a pepper ball gun to subdue Hoppe behind the Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon and took him into custody, McKinley said. The sheriff said the pepper ball gun shoots shoots pellets that look like paintballs but are filled with oleoresin capsicum powder, which causes significant eye irritation, pain and temporary blindness.
Deputies booked Hoppe on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and probation violation and lodged him at the Grant County Jail.
