Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tyler Smith has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted rape.
Smith was arrested Monday on charges of attempted adult rape, child neglect and fourth-degree assault, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
The OSP Criminal Investigations Division received a request to conduct the investigation Sept. 6.
Smith was placed on administrative leave Aug. 9, according to Grant County Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.
