Grant County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tyler Smith has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted rape.

Smith was arrested Monday on charges of attempted adult rape, child neglect and fourth-degree assault, according to an Oregon State Police press release.

The OSP Criminal Investigations Division received a request to conduct the investigation Sept. 6.

Smith was placed on administrative leave Aug. 9, according to Grant County Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information is available.

