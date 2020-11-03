Election results from Grant County are in.
Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy said these are the final unofficial results to be released Tuesday with three ballots outstanding.
Grant County Sheriff
Challenger Todd McKinley beat incumbent Sheriff Glenn Palmer.
McKinley received 2,548 votes, and Palmer received 1,936. Write-in candidates received 11 votes.
Circuit Court Judge, 24th Judicial District
Rob Raschio was elected as circuit court judge for Grant and Harney counties.
Raschio received 5,053 votes, District Attorney Jim Carpenter received 1,449 votes and write-in candidates received 1,542 votes.
Grant County Treasurer
Incumbent Julie Ellison was reelected over write-in candidate Sam Stinnett.
Ellison received 3,320, and write-in candidates received 506.
Grant County marijuana tax
Grant County voters approved a 3% tax on marijuana products sold within the county with 3,006 voting in favor and 1,481 opposed.
Canyon City
Lisa Weigum and Russ Comer were elected to the Canyon City City Council.
Comer received 238 votes, Weigum received 216 and Rachelle Simmons received 190.
Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer was reelected with 300 votes.
John Day
David Holland and Elliot Sky were reelected to the John Day City Council. With three open seats, Holland received 551 votes, and Sky received 501.
For the final position, Chris Labhart received 470 votes, and Heather Rookstool received 468. Percy said three ballots are still outstanding, so this race is too close to call.
Mt. Vernon
Mike Cearns and Judi Bennett won the two open seats on the Mt. Vernon City Council.
Cearns received 149 votes, and Bennett received 125.
Jan Lowry received 95 votes, Kelly Flanagan received 89 and Lori Kerr received 86.
Mt. Vernon Mayor Kenny Delano was reelected with 257 votes.
Long Creek
David Hines was elected to Long Creek City Council Position 2 with 62 votes over Dan Morrow with 32.
Peter Case was elected to Councilor Position 1 with 67 votes.
Don Porter was elected mayor with 71 votes.
Prairie City
Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher was reelected. Hamsher received 354 votes, and write-in candidates received 145.
The three candidates on the ballot were elected to three open city council seats. Candy Olson Reagan received 384 votes, while Brook Williams and Jenny Shaw each received 363.
Dayville
Ilah Bennett was elected Dayville mayor with 81 votes.
Tiffnie Schmadeka was elected to Councilor Position 1 with 84 votes.
Skip Inscore was elected to Councilor Position 5 with 87 votes.
Seneca
Brad Smith and Suzanne Hood were elected to the Seneca City Council. Smith received 91 votes, and Hood received 68.
Monument
Sarah Hyder was elected Monument mayor with 66 votes.
Mary Cade was elected to Councilor Position 3 with 65 votes.
No candidates filed for the other two council positions, but write-in candidates received 19 votes for Position 1 and 15 votes for Position 2.
Granite
No candidates filed in Granite races.
Write-in candidates received 29 votes for two city council positions and 17 votes for the mayor position.
Soil and water districts
The candidates on the ballot were elected to multiple positions on the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District.
Phil St. Clair was elected to an at-large position with 2,954 votes. Rick Henslee was elected to Zone 2 with 2,988 votes. Pat Voigt was elected to Zone 3 with 2,945.
For the Monument Soil and Water Conservation District, Jeff Thomas was elected to an at-large position with 189 votes. Brian Campbell was elected to Zone 3 with 185 votes. No one filed for Zone 2, and write-in candidates received 28 votes.
State legislators
Grant County's incumbent Republican lawmakers in the state House and Senate hold large leads, according to early results at 9:45 p.m.
For Oregon's House District 60, Mark Owens, R-Crane, has received 77.64% of the votes (22,359), and Democratic challenger Beth Spell of John Day has received 22.19% (6,391).
For Oregon's Senate District 30, Lynn Findley, R-Vale, has received 66.7% of the votes (42,952) over Democratic challenger Carina Miller who has received 33.16% (21,356).
