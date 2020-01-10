The Grant County Emergency Communication Agency Intergovernmental Council will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd. IGC members will discuss various items regarding the Grant County 911 Dispatch Center, including but not limited to review of employees' job descriptions, director’s letter of employment and an employee’s 15 years of service award. Additional agenda items may be added prior to the meeting. This meeting is open to the public.
