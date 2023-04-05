Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, left, and Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush discuss the newly renovated space inside the M.P. Berry Building, which is the new location of the county Emergency Management Department.
When Eric Bush began his job as emergency management coordinator for Grant County in late 2021, he knew he needed more space than the office he moved into at the L Building on East Main Street in John Day.
In the event of a major wildfire, flood or other emergency, Bush needed a dedicated space to be able to meet and confer with officials from law enforcement, fire departments and state and federal forestry agencies in order to plan together. In addition, the new space would have to be able to house vehicles and supplies.
The 6,000-square-foot M.P. Berry Building at 323 S. Humbolt St. in Canyon City, which had formerly been the Grant County Road Department facility, was identified as the perfect location. Bush moved into the Berry Building, which was built in 1950, last month after a first phase of renovations.
“It’s the old County Road Department building,” Bush said. “The majority of the building is a large open bay area for repairs, vehicles and storage. It was designed as a maintenance shop.”
Also called the sheriff’s support facility, the Berry Building now houses Bush’s office, another office or planning room and a larger conference room.
Phase 1 of renovations, which also included the construction of four emergency supply storage sheds, was recently completed.
“Eric has done a lot of work to get this done,” said Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley. “It’s a monumental project, and it’s getting better.”
The second phase of the project will involve renovating and updating the large vehicle garage bay on the south side of the building and three other offices, Bush said. The total cost of the renovation project is estimated at $426,000, Bush said.
“The second phase is going to involve largely replacing the roof and the siding, doing work on the windows and doors in the interior that weren’t addressed in the first phase, and significant electrical work is going to be completed,” he said.
The new building also offers the opportunity for other county departments to move into other spaces, Bush said.
“Senior Services needed a space of their own, and they’re occupying the space that I vacated,” he said. “And now that we have this space down here, our plan is to move Search and Rescue from the County Road Department on Lower Yard Road to the Berry Building.”
Both the Emergency Management Department and the Search and Rescue Team are under the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office.
The space that Search and Rescue vacates at Lower Yard Road “will give the Road Department the space it needs and give an opportunity for our county Maintenance Department to have a space that’s more conducive to the type of work they do — they’ll move into the Search and Rescue space,” he said.
The Juvenile Department will move into the former county maintenance space at the L Building, Bush said.
“There were a variety of shortcomings in the physical spaces that several departments have, and this ability to make these moves will resolve a number of challenges we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to resolve,” Bush said.
Funding for the project comes from state and federal grants, including funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Phase 2 is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, Bush said.
“It’s going to allow us to have a space that is secure and large enough for our stakeholders to come together, meet and operate on a sustained basis during an emergency,” Bush said.
The M.P. Berry Building was named after Montgomery P. Berry, the first sheriff of Grant County, Bush said.
