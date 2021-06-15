The Grant County Education Service District is taking nominations from the county's five school districts for the Crystal Apple award.
Robert Waltenburg, Grant County ESD superintendent, said this year there would be two categories of awards, one for licensed educators and one for staff who may not hold a teaching license but play a role in educating students.
The purpose is to recognize the dedication and contributions of those teachers, specialists, paraprofessionals, classified staff, coaches, bus drivers, cooks and others who dedicate themselves to a student's education.
Waltenberg said the relationships students have with non-licensed school staff can get taken for granted.
"Everybody has a story about a bus driver that made sure their kid got off at the right place every day or made sure their kid didn't forget their backpack," he said, "or a coach that took a kid under their wings and really taught them how to be a man or a young woman."
He said the superintendent group wants to make sure that those contributions do not go unrecognized and stay at the "front of everybody's mind."
"We do not want to assume that the only education taking place is in a classroom," he said. "It takes place from the time a kid comes into that K 12 community to the time that they leave."
Waltenberg said the nominations could come from staff, students, parents or anyone else in the community. He said those who want to nominate an employee could do so by sending a letter by June 30 that is not more than two pages with the following information:
• Name of the nominee.
• What attributes the nominee possesses that deserve recognition.
• How the staff member plays a role in the education and lives of children.
• Contact information for the nominee.
• The relationship between the nominee and the person making the nomination.
• Any information that would help the selection committee make a selection for the award.
Waltenberg said people could drop the nominations off at the local school with the local superintendent.
Additionally, he said people could email them to waltenburgr@grantesd.k12.or.us and include in the subject line "Grant County Crystal Apple Award.”
Nominations can also be sent through the mail to Grant County Crystal Apple Awards; c/o Robert Waltenburg, Superintendent; Grant County ESD; 835A S. Canyon Blvd.; John Day, OR 97845.
