With Oregon Health Authority's announcement of three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients to 24, Grant County officials took to the airwaves and social media Thursday to address growing fear of an outbreak in the county.
Grant County Health Department, who hosted the meeting, closed the meeting to the public due to new guidance from OHA as more cases were identified across the state last week.
Jessica Winegar, clinic manager of the health department, who kicked off the meeting, said prevention of transmission of public places is the first line of defense in stopping the spread of the virus.
“If you are sick or running a high fever, we’re encouraging people to stay home,” Winegar said.
Winegar said it is also important to isolate from other people when staying home sick.
Winegar encouraged public-facing businesses to increase their sanitation and cleaning efforts.
“In Grant County we do not have any cases currently," Winegar said.
Winegar said out of the 24 cases in the state, 11 had to be hospitalized and there have been no deaths in Oregon.
Winegar said 36 have died nationwide and there are 1,215 cases in 43 states.
Winegar said the total number of deaths internationally are at 4,613 across 118 countries.
Blue Mountain director of infection control, Pam Bruhn said this is a new strain of a larger family of coronaviruses.
Bruhn said that medical professionals believe the virus may have originated in an outdoor meat and seafood market in Wuhan, China.
"When virus jumps to humans from animals, it can cause cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia," Bruhn said.
Bruhn said there is currently no vaccine or medical treatment except supportive care.
Bruhn said the virus is spread through contact with someone infected.
"Exposure is defined as close contact within 6 feet of someone who has the disease,"Bruhn said.
Rebekah Rand, director of Emergency Medical Services at BMH said the hospital's response effort is similar to public health concerns the hospital has faced down in the past, such as the Rainbow Gathering or the Solar Eclipse.
Rand said the hospital is following recommendations from Centers for Disease Control, OHA and through the county's Health Department.
The staff is asking screening questions of incoming patients to identify a potential case.
The patient is asked about symptoms and whether they have traveled outside the country and whether they have been in contact with someone who has been infected.
Rand said if the patient answers yes, then the staff would take steps to reduce transmission.
Rand said the hospital has negative pressure rooms to prevent the spread of the virus.
The hospital also has a readiness review process, specific guidelines to address public health concerns from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Rand said the hospital now has a door greeter who is reminding people to use hand sanitizer and if they have symptoms, asked to wear mask to prevent spread.
Rand said BMH has now updated its visitor restriction guidelines to prevent transmission to vulnerable populations.
County court commissioner Sam Palmer briefly said that he wanted to assure the community that he is regularly communicating with officials on the state, local and federal levels to prevent cases in the county.
"We are working on revenue streams, statistics and other cases that will help keep citizens safe," said Palmer.
Palmer introduced county incident commander for the county's response to coronavirus, Sheriff's Deputy Dave Dobler.
Dobler, appointed to the position by the County Court March. 6, said an Emergency Operations Center opened Monday.
Dobler said the EOC, closed to the public, will have a website next week and that its purpose is for coordination government agencies.
Dobler said he had his first meeting last week and that it was attended by with local stakeholders that included EMS, hospital administrators, and school district officials.
Dobler said people could come to the website with questions that are sent to a duty officer to answer. Dobler said he would have more details about the duty officer position next week.
“We’re trying to reach out to the public without bringing us all together,” Dobler said.
