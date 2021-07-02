Grant County is in the grip of a severe drought of historic proportions.
Gov. Kate Brown’s July 1 emergency drought declaration for Grant County comes amid the driest year the county has seen in over a century.
It’s the driest it’s been in 127 years with 2-2.5 fewer inches of rain on average this year, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
The multi-agency drought monitoring system reports that over half of the county, roughly 65%, is currently under extreme drought conditions.
How bad are the drought conditions in Grant County?
Most of Grant County is in extreme drought — the second to worst category in the U.S. Drought Monitor system. In these regions, pastures are brown and barren, hay yields are low, prices are increasing and producers are selling cattle to avoid expensive supplemental feed and pasture.
Shaun Robertson, Grant County Farm Bureau president and longtime ag producer, said every rancher he has talked to told him that this is the worst they’ve ever seen.
“Most are saying this is also the shortest water year that they can remember (including testimony from an 87-year old rancher from Fox),” he said.
Robertson said he could remember at least one year in recent memory, roughly 20 years ago, that began as bad as this year. However, Robertson told the Eagle the county was “bailed out” by late rain. He said he does not anticipate that happening this year.
Eric Julsrud, Grant County’s watermaster, said the worst year on record in his experience was 2001. He said this year may be worse.
According to the national drought system’s historical data, at the start of July of 2001, 100% of the county was in severe drought but never went into extreme levels that year. The county peaked at moderate drought levels throughout the following year.
The conditions are significantly impacting ag operations already.
“I have lost two cuts of hay over the last two years on Cottonwood Creek in Monument,” said Farm Bureau member Gary Adams in comments supplied by Robertson. “I only get 30 days of water, so I get one cut (of hay) a year. So I have lost about 15 tons a year, a significant loss for a small farm.”
In another experience that Robertson shared with the Eagle, Micah Wilson, a Grant County ranch manager, said the drought’s impacts started last May. Wilson said the pastures his cows had grazed early in the season never recovered.
Like other ranchers across the West, he said the ranch he manages would be buying about 500 additional tons of hay this year.
He noted that, if conditions do not change, they would have to “destock” in the late summer, early fall.
Kyle Sullivan, Grant Soil and Water Conservation District’s director, runs a ranch for his in-laws and his wife in Dayville. He said no spring rain added to less-than-normal precipitation. The lack of rain, coupled with low temperatures and steady winds, stunted grass growth.
Robertson reported a similar experience in a mildly warm winter, with low precipitation, that evolved into a cold, dry, mildly windy spring.
How does the heat affect drought?
Robertson said the heat essentially sucks out whatever moisture is in the ground and the plant.
“We don’t get any (moisture) recovery at night, and plants cure much earlier,” he said.
The lack of moisture reduces available feed for everything: cattle, wildlife and watershed function, he said.
Julsrud added that the heat, coupled with the wind, increases evaporation, dries the ground out faster and slows water spread in irrigation ditches.
He likened the phenomenon to watering a house plant that has not been watered for a month. The water, Julsrud said, does not soak into the soil. Instead it spills onto the floor.
“The same principle applies to the soil in the world,” he said. “If they get so dry, and you try to spread water on it, it doesn’t soak in. It just sheets off.”
Early regulations?
To maintain critical thresholds for rivers and streams lakes to maintain fish survival, the state’s regulations of water allotments will likely kick in much earlier this year, Julsrud said — any day now.
Oregon’s water laws are based on “prior appropriation.” Under Oregon law, the person who established water rights next to a stream or body of water is the last to get shut off during times of drought or low streamflows. Meanwhile, those downstream from a “senior” rights holder have to curtail their usage.
Hailey Boethin, the county’s assistant watermaster, said the water district is roughly four to six weeks early in receiving calls for state regulations.
She said when water users see the “writing on the wall,” they work “collaboratively” together to best utilize the limited resource.
Regional differences?
Boethin said the North Fork of the John Day River is typically a healthy system. Julsrud said this is because the river starts farther north than the other stems. The Middle Fork, Boethin noted, is the second best. Julsrud pointed out that the upper Prairie City country, including Reynolds Creek, does well in drier seasons as it starts up high in the hills.
Canyon and Dixie Creeks, he said, do not perform as well when low streamflows occur. Julsrud noted that southerly flowing tributaries around Prairie City are “generally pretty poor.”
Boethin pointed out that some of the south Prairie City tributaries can be healthy in the upper timber country but unhealthy closer to the valley floor. Julsrud said this could be due to fault lines, cracks in the bedrock and a host of other “crazy things.”
Robertson said he suspects some will have a harder time this year than others. Overall, he said, irrigators use very little of the total amount of water in the John Day system. Instead, he said they rely upon the system during the most critical time of the year when flows are the lowest.
Robertson said there are many proven techniques to extend the hydrograph when peak runoff occurs and when water is most critical for agriculture and aquatics. He said those improvements would dramatically improve flow conditions for both irrigators and fish but that Oregon appears unwilling to take those measures.
Increased wildfire ri
sks?
Ron Simpson, Malheur National Forest fire and aviation staff officer, told the Eagle that a drought letter recently went out to range permit holders. Simpson, who emphasized that he is not a range expert, said that the grazing system is spread thin without the spring rain that usually generates more abundant grass growth.
“Depending on how many cows per acre are out there, I think (the drought) is just going to put stress on the system as a whole,” he said.
Simpson said the drought conditions had put the fire season ahead of schedule by about a month.
Simpson said, without the spring rain, larger fuels that typically retain more moisture and are more fire resilient are drying out more quickly, leading to the potential for larger, more robust fires in the forest.
“That increases intensities and the burn intensity of the fire itself,” he said.
