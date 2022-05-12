CANYON CITY — Grant County is in the grips of a financial crisis and faces looming cuts to submit a balanced budget in a little over a month.
In a May 2 email to the county's budget committee members, County Treasurer Julie Ellison wrote that when reviewing budget figures, she came across a miscalculation and substantially reduced the county's reserve funds to offset a significant shortfall.
"The path we are on is unsustainable," Ellison wrote.
She continued in the email that she could trim elsewhere in the budget but asked the committee members to make suggestions ahead of the Wednesday, May 11, session.
"Next year will be heart-wrenching if we do not take the opportunity to make some changes now," she added.
During a phone interview on Thursday, May 12, Ellison said the miscalculation worked out to roughly $800,000.
In last year's budget, Ellison said the county, facing a major budget shortfall, abolished two reserve accounts that combined were just under $520,000. This year, she said, the county appeared to be in better financial shape and so she cut them.
In addition to the reserve accounts, she said it appeared that American Rescue Plan Act funds, federal dollars allocated to state and local governments to respond to COVID-19, were added twice in the proposed budget and left the county's contingency fund with just $20,000 instead of $300,000.
Ellison said the calculation error is forcing budget cuts that were anticipated last year.
Indeed, the county faced a similar financial crisis heading into last year’s budgeting process.
Citizen budget committee members Bob Quinton, Amy Kreger and Rob Steward pulled no punches in last year's budget committee meetings, saying the county might have to cut jobs instead of simply reducing hours and furloughing certain positions as the committee had discussed in earlier sessions.
In the end, however, the committee scrapped that idea and opted for backfilling budget holes with COVID-19 relief funds and money from prospective legislation in Congress that could potentially increase the county’s payment in lieu of taxes funding to upwards of $900,000.
Quinton, who chairs this year's proceedings, said the committee would need to go back through each county department and "figure out what stays and what goes."
Quinton said that by figuring out where they could make cuts, the committee could have department heads that had hired more employees in the past four years go back to their 2018 staffing levels.
Quinton said that was just one idea, but added the consensus last year was that the department heads did not want to lay anyone off or cut anything.
"So here we are about a year later," Quinton said, "having to talk about this."
County Judge Scott Myers said one option the county could look at would be to reduce the cost-of-living increase for county employees.
Citizen budget committee member Amy Kreger asked what the savings would be if the county cut the increase across the board to make it fair.
Ellison said the increase this year is 3.5%, which comes out to $66,000 out of the county's general fund. She said the Road Department's union contract requires a 3.5% increase while the contract for unionized Sheriff's Office employees calls for a 3% hike. For morale purposes, Ellison said, the county proposed a 3.5% increase.
After the meeting, Myers said he would, as an elected official, give up his cost-of-living increase if it would help the general fund.
Law enforcement funding
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley told the budget committee that the John Day City Council officially dissolved its police department on May 10.
McKinley said the city claimed it had funding set aside for the Sheriff's Office, but he was not holding out any hope that the county would see any of it.
Since the John Day Police Department was suspended in October, enforcing the law within the city limits has fallen to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, with four patrol deputies covering the entire county. McKinley has repeatedly told both the City Council and the County Court that he needs additional deputies to provide adequate coverage.
John Day's city council offered to pay the county $300,000 a year to hire three sheriff’s deputies to provide law enforcement services in the city limits. The proposal also called on the county to give the city $300,000 a year from its road fund to pay for street improvements to serve new housing developments in John Day, on the theory that housing starts in the city would broaden the tax base for the entire county.
While the County Court never formally deliberated on the city’s proposal, court members made it clear that the idea of linking county road fund money to police services was a nonstarter.
In January, through its attorney, the county made a counteroffer that called for the city to pay $371,000 a year for the county to hire three deputies to patrol the city. (The offer included a lower annual rate if the city was able to transfer its three-year, $375,000 Community Oriented Policing Services grant to the county in partial payment.)
In March, John Day rejected Grant County’s fee-for-service proposal for law enforcement funding, saying it wants to see a more broad-based approach to increasing the Sheriff’s Office budget and calling on the County Court to develop a plan for doing so.
Nonetheless, Grant County's draft budget included a $300,000 contribution from John Day. One way or the other, McKinley said, the Sheriff's Office needs the staff.
McKinley said John Day's COPS grant, which the city had offered as partial payment, was, in fact, not transferable. McKinley added he had questions surrounding the city's intentions and the way it applied for the COPS grant.
After talking to grant officials with the U.S. Department of Justice, McKinley said that the city applied for the COPS grant in June to rehire three laid-off positions, which, at the time, the city did not have.
However, after a proposed law enforcement levy was voted down in August, the city laid off those positions in October, he said.
The way the grant was awarded, according to McKinley, it could be used to hire back those three officers and fund those positions partially at about $41,000 a year. After the fourth year, he said, the city would have been obligated to pay for all three of those positions.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said he doubted if McKinley had seen the grant application.
"The grant was submitted appropriately and was reviewed and awarded on its merits," he said. "We were very clear in our application that the police department staff were going to be laid off if the local option levy did not pass. It didn’t pass, and about a month later the council passed a resolution suspending operations of the department."
John Day received the maximum award, Green said, and it was based on the lowest direct compensation of the staff which was required by DOJ.
Green said because there is no agreement for law enforcement services between John Day and Grant County, there is not a specific amount of money set aside.
The city could move money during the fiscal year through a supplemental budget resolution if an agreement is reached, he said, but there’s no line item related to county law enforcement in the city's budget.
John Day and the COPS grant aside, McKinley was candid with the budget committee about the position his department is in.
"We're running ragged," McKinley said, "and I don't know what the county is going to do."
McKinley said he did not know if finding revenue was within his purview, but maybe it was.
He said he had been staying out of the politics surrounding the bond levy for the aquatic center, which is on the May 17 ballot.
However, he said he had concerns that the supporters of the bond measure were putting "play in front of public safety."
For her part, Kreger said she wanted the County Court to see if it would be possible for the county to allocate roughly $700,000 in ARPA dollars to bring on the three patrol deputies.
In the meantime, she said, it was time for the court to see about putting a bond levy out to the public. If possible, she said, the court should try to get it on the ballot in November.
McKinley asked Kreger if she knew how much his property taxes would go up if both a law enforcement and a pool levy were to pass. She responded that she owns multiple pieces of property in the county and she is willing to pay for both.
Kreger said that, just like with the 20-year hospital bond that Blue Mountain Hospital paid off last year, the county has to advertise the law enforcement bond correctly and the campaign has to be about educating people.
The hospital bond was not popular, she said, but in the end, it passed.
John Rowell, a John Day resident and candidate for county commissioner, said in the long run, the county would have to go out for a bond levy if residents want to have reasonable public safety.
Myers said he would have County Commissioner Sam Palmer, the liaison to the County Clerk's Office, see if a law enforcement levy could be put on the ballot for the general election in November.
Justice Court
The budget committee voted unanimously to cut a half-time position from Justice Court. The position, which had been advertised on the county's website since March, had received a couple of applicants. The position would have cost the county roughly $19,000 a year, plus benefits.
More cuts on the horizon?
Quinton and Kreger told the County Court members it was their responsibility to come to the budget committee with recommendations on how to trim the budget. With that, Quinton asked the court members to study the budget and come back with ideas about where the county could make cuts.
Myers said every department the county has serves a purpose, whether it is mandated or not. Given that, he said, if the county has to cut somewhere, he is leaning toward an across-the-board cut to hours to make it as fair as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.