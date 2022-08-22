FASHION REVUE
Intermediate
Alana Shaffer, blue ribbon, champion
Junior
Jordan Ross, blue ribbon, champion
DOG SHOW
Obedience
Jordan Ross, junior, novice, blue ribbon
Junior Showmanship
Jordan Ross, blue ribbon
COMMUNICATIONS
Impromptu Speaking
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon and advanced to state fair
EDUCATIONAL DISPLAYS
Intermediate
Lilly Rockhill, champion and advanced to state fair
Kaitlyn DeHart, blue ribbon
Cooper Ross, red ribbon
Junior
Porter Adams, champion, grand champion and advanced to state fair
Audrey Colson, reserve champion and advanced to state fair
Brett Burril, blue ribbon and advanced to state fair
Broncstin Titus, blue ribbon
Nevin Thomas, blue ribbon
Jacob DeHart, red ribbon
Brooklyn Kimball, red ribbon
Jordan Ross, red ribbon
EXPRESSIVE ARTS
Cake Decorating
Intermediate
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon
Junior
Mahayla Moss, blue ribbon and advanced to state fair
Innovation
Intermediate
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon
Painting
Senior
Sophia McKinley, blue ribbon and advanced to state fair
Intermediate
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon
Junior
Jordan Ross, blue ribbon
Drawing
Senior
Sophia McKinley, blue and advanced to state fair
Intermediate
Paizley Harmon, blue ribbon, advanced to state fair
Hannah McKinley, blue ribbon
Alana Shaffer, blue ribbon
Junior
Jordan Ross, blue ribbon, advanced to state fair
Kaila Shaffer, blue ribbon
Kaila Shaffer, red ribbon
Multimedia Art
Intermediate
Alana Shaffer, blue ribbon
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon
Lilly Rockhill, red ribbon
Junior
Jordan Ross, champion, grand champion, advanced to state fair
Kaila Shaffer, blue ribbon, advanced to state fair
Wearable Clothing or Accessory
Intermediate
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon
Lilly Rockhill, red ribbon
Junior
Jordan Ross- red ribbon
Stenciling/Printing/Stamping
Junior
Mahayla Moss, champion, advanced to state fair
Abigail Humphreys, blue ribbon, advanced to state fair
Leather Craft
Junior
Nevin Thomas, blue ribbon, advanced to state fair
Photography
Senior
Lilly Cave, reserve champion, advanced to state fair
Lilly Cave, champion, advanced to state fair
Intermediate
Hannah McKinley, reserve champion, reserve grand champion, advanced to state fair
Maddalyn Grassl, champion, advanced to state fair
Maddalyn Grassl, blue ribbon, advanced to state fair
Hannah McKinley, blue ribbon
Maddalyn Grassl, blue ribbon
Junior
Abigail Humphreys, champion, advanced to state fair
Brooklyn Grassl, reserve champion, advanced to state fair
Brooklyn Grassl, blue ribbon
Oasis Paluska, red ribbon
Abigail Humphreys, red ribbon
HORTICULTURE Intermediate
Lilly Rockhill, champion, reserve grand champion, advanced to state fair
Lilly Rockhill, reserve champion, advanced to state fair
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon
Lilly Rockhill, blue ribbon
Hannah McKinley, blue ribbon
Lilly Rockhill, red ribbon
Lilly Rockhill, white ribbon
Junior
Mahayla Moss, champion, grand champion, advanced to state fair
Mahayla Moss, reserve champion, advanced to state fair
Jordan Ross, blue ribbon
Brown Eggs
Junior
Kaila Shaffer, blue ribbon, champion, advanced to state fair
FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCEClothing and textiles
Level 1 non-garment
Audrey Colson, blue ribbon, champion, advanced to state fair
Level 2 garment or personal item, junior
Audrey Colson, blue ribbon, advanced to state fair
Food and Nutrition
Level 1 muffins, junior
Parker Grassl, blue ribbon, champion, advanced to state fair
Brooklyn Grassl, blue ribbon, reserve champion, advanced to state fair
Level 1 muffin, intermediate
Cooper Ross, red ribbon
Level 2 scones, junior
Audrey Colson, red ribbon
Level 3 shortened cakes, intermediate
Laynie Harmon, blue ribbon, advanced to state Fair
Lilly Rockhill, red ribbon
Level 3 yeast bread, intermediate
Sierra Jenks, red ribbon
Level 3 yeast bread with added ingredient, intermediate
Sierra Jenks, blue ribbon, champion, advanced to state fair
Madalynn Grassl, red ribbon
Recipe collection book, intermediate
Mahayla Moss, blue ribbon
Food Preservation
Canned fruit-based product, junior
Mahayla Moss, blue ribbon, champion, advanced to state fair
Cooked jam or jelly, junior
Mahayla Moss, red ribbon
Dried fruits & vegetables, junior
Mahayla Moss, blue ribbon, reserve champion, advanced to state fair
Gift pack, junior
Mahayla Moss, bue ribbon, advanced to state fair
