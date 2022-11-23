JOHN DAY — You could say Laramie and Lavina Kiser have royal blood in their veins.
The 16-year-old Mt. Vernon twins, both juniors at Grant Union High School, were crowned queen and princess, respectively, of the 2023 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court on Saturday, Nov. 19, during the Cowboy Christmas Coronation Dinner and Auction at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
For the Kiser family, Laramie and Lavina are the latest in a long line of Grant County rodeo royalty that stretches back five generations.
“It feels good because it feels like we’re carrying on the tradition,” Queen Laramie said. “There’s lots of support in our family.”
She recited the royal lineage, turning occasionally to her sister to help fill the odd gap in her memory.
The twins’ older sister, Kelsei Keiser, was the Grant County rodeo queen in 2020, and their mom, Jeanna Deist Keiser, was a princess in 1993.
Their great-aunt Karen Officer Burton was queen in 1970, the year after their grandmother Pattie Officer Deist was a princess.
Going back further still, Laramie and Lavina’s great-grandmother Janice Moove Officer was a princess on the 1947 court, and great-great-grandmother Betty Officer was the 1941 fair and rodeo queen.
“I think we have two grand marshals in there somewhere, but I don’t remember their names,” Laramie added.
Even by Grant County standards, that’s quite a run.
“We have multi-generations here in Grant County (but) this is probably the longest I’ve seen,” Fair Manager Mindy Winegar said.
Tinka Oliver, the 2023 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Parade grand marshal, was also introduced at the event, which featured a tri-tip dinner and live, silent and dessert auctions.
“Tinka has been in Grant County for well over 50 years,” Winegar said. “She has been in agriculture her whole life.”
Oliver ran the Oliver Ranch near Seneca with her late husband, J.C., and the couple were known as staunch supporters of the Grant County Fair and Rodeo, Winegar said.
The 2023 Grant County Fair will run Aug. 9-12. The ICA Prime Rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 4 and 5 at the fairgrounds, and the Grant County Junior Rodeo will take place Aug. 6.
Winegar said this year’s Cowboy Christmas Coronation Dinner and Auction drew 165 people and raised $16,406 to help cover travel, clothing and other expenses for the Kiser sisters as they represent the county at appearances throughout the state and the Northwest.
St. Helens Beef donated the meat for the tri-tip dinner, with other food items donated by Chester’s Market and The Outpost Pizza Pub & Grill. Toni Clark did the cooking, and the Snaffle Bit staffed the no-host bar.
Table sponsors were 1st Choice Auto Body, John Day River Veterinary Center, Blue Mountain Hospital, Long Creek Mercantile, Solutions CPAs, Loop Ranch, Grant Union Future Business Leaders of America, Frontier Equipment, Grant County Stockgrowers, Iron Triangle and Ed Staub & Sons.
