JOHN DAY — Traffic was put on hold Saturday morning, Aug. 13, as the Grant County Fair Parade made its way down Canyon Boulevard and Main Street, but no one really seemed to mind.
A Grant County tradition that takes place annually, the event drew onlookers of all ages and children scurrying to scoop up candy thrown by parade participants.
The parade began about 11 a.m. at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School and proceeded down South Canyon Boulevard before making its way onto Main Street. The procession ended at the unpaved area east of Timbers Bistro.
Local businesses were well represented, with Chester’s Market, Old West Credit Union, Solutions Certified Public Accountants, Madden Realty and more having floats in the parade. Also prominently featured were an array of ATVs and UTVs that were driven by various local youths.
Ron Phillips and Denny Langford weaved through the procession in the black Ford Model T owned by Phillips that has become a crowd favorite and staple of parades throughout the county. The Oregon Department of Forestry sprayed parade watchers with squirt guns from their fire trucks in an effort to help patrons beat the heat.
Also present were 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Grand Marshals Gibb and Gary Gregg, who rode in a green Ford Bronco and waved to the crowds. The Whiskey Gulch Gang was also in attendance. They arrived with a bang by shooting their trademark cannon in the middle of Main Street to the surprise of many parade watchers.
The John Day Volunteer Fire Department was on hand in its famous vintage fire truck, complete with working lights and a siren. Smokey Bear made his second parade appearance in as many days (he was also at the Kids Parade on Friday), this time riding in a Forest Service fire truck.
Making an appearance on horseback were Princess Macy Carter, Princess Raney Anderson and Queen Riley Robertson of the Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court. Rowdy Israel of Dayville, the Oregon High School Rodeo Queen and Elgin Stampede Queen, also rode in the parade.
Area 4-H clubs were well-represented. A contingent of 4-H members rode on horseback led by a club flag bearer, and Dayville’s 4-H club rode in the back of a pickup truck.
The parade was led a Grant County Sheriff’s Office patrol SUV, followed by a rider on horseback carrying the American flag.
