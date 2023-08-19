Mindy Winegar, manager of the Grant County Fair, had something to be proud of with strong attendance figures for this year’s four-day event.

This year’s big concert brought out 2,118 people on Aug. 11, with attendees coming from all over Oregon and the nation to see headliner Josh Turner perform his country hits.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

