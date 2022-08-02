JOHN DAY — The 113th Grant County Fair & Rodeo is coming your way.
The ICA Prime Rodeo will get things started Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, with performances beginning at 7 p.m. both days at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Sanctioned by the Idaho Cowboys Association, the rodeo features some of the region’s top talent competing in categories such as saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling and bull riding.
Tickets are $10 general admission or $3 for 12 and under or 62 and up. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://tinyurl.com/2uzu94jh.
On Sunday, Aug. 7, the younger set gets its turn with the Grant County Junior Rodeo. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., competitors aged 16 and younger will try their hand at events such as mutton busting, calf riding, steer riding, dummy roping, breakaway roping, mini broncs, pole bending, barrels, goat tail undecorating, goat tail tying and goat tying.
The fair itself runs Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 10-13. For four days, the fairgrounds will play host to all the things that make county fairs, well, county fairs. There will be 4-H and FFA animal shows, midway rides at the Family Fun Center, and all your favorite fair food items.
This year’s musical highlight is a concert starting at 7 p.m. Friday in the John Day Auto Parts Outdoor Arena, headlined by Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry fame, with Jesse Leigh opening the show and performing an after-concert at the end of the evening. (Tickets cost $35 or $15 for kids 12 and under and are available at GrantCountyOregon.net.)
Each of the fair’s other three nights also closes with a concert. The James Gang plays on Wednesday, the boondock Boys Thursday and Kristi Kinsey Saturday. Additional entertainment is provided throughout the day by strolling magician Brian Ledbetter and Flippenout Productions.
The pavilion will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day with Jukebox Express, the Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers, a balloon artist and a no-host bar provided by the Grant County Stockgrowers.
The fair’s final day holds some of the fair’s finest attractions.
Saturday begins with the Rancher Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. in The East Pavilion. Starting at 11 a.m., the Grant County Fair Parade will wend its way from Grant Union Junior/Senior High School down Canyon Boulevard to downtown John Day, then west on Main Street to Timbers Bistro. Leading the way will be Grand Marshalls Gibb and Gary Gregg and the Grant County Fair Court: Queen Riley Robertson and Princesses Raney Anderson and Macy Carter. Back at the fairgrounds, the festivities will continue with a cornhole tournament, the Champion Pie Baker contest, the 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction and an exhibition by the Hamsher Fighting Bulls.
Fair admission is free on Wednesday. The other days, admission is $6 general, $3 for seniors and kids aged 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. A pass for the whole week costs $5.
The Family Fun Center is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 2-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Wristbands cost $10 for the whole week (mechanical bull rides are extra).
Fair passes can be purchased at Len’s Pharmacy, Radio Shack, Duke Warner Realty, Bar WB, the Grant County fairgrounds and the Grant County Chamber of Commerce or online at https://tinyurl.com/5n7nsvhk.
Some events require separate admission.
