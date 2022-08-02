2022 grant county fair court (file)
The 2022 Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court, from left, Princess Raney Anderson, Queen Riley Robertson and Princess Macy Carter. The three were crowned on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, during a ceremony at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

 Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — The 113th Grant County Fair & Rodeo is coming your way.

The ICA Prime Rodeo will get things started Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, with performances beginning at 7 p.m. both days at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

