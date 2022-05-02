JOHN DAY — Award-winning country music singer Wynonna Judd will headline this year’s Grant County Fair Aug. 12.
Kicking off the concert will be Eddie Gentry of Montgomery Gentry.
Mindy Winegar, the Grant County Fairgrounds manager, said the gates open at 6 p.m.
Winegar said advance tickets, which cover the cost of entry to both the fair and concert, are on sale now at grantcountyoregon.net.
The early bird price for adults is $45 or $50 the day of the show, while kids 12 and under can get into the fair and concert for $15. Dry camping spots are available for $10 at the Boondock Campground across the street from the outdoor arena on Northwest Third Street in John Day.
“It’s a great deal,” Winegar said, “and good entertainment.”
This year’s fair will run Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14.
Winegar said that besides the bouncy house, the mechanical bull and rock-climbing wall, the fair has added new attractions. One that she said she is excited about is the trampoline show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The acrobatic trampoline shows are popular at NBA and NFL events and major festivals, Winegar said the athletes would have 14-foot wall they jump over and will be at the center of the fairgrounds.
“It will be so awesome,” she said.
Longtime fairgrounds employee Dusty Williams booked the performers, known as Flippen Out Productions, Winegar said.
Winegar said the fairgrounds would have security officers on Friday and Saturday for crowd control and to prevent underage drinking.
Winegar said the security company has previously worked with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. She said some of the deputies have worked with the company.
Winegar said the security officers would check bags on Friday and Saturday during the peak events, including the concert and Hamsher Fighting Bulls show, to ensure no outside alcohol or weapons are brought into the event.
Wynonna Judd
With her mother, Naomi, Wynonna Judd formed the Judds in the 1980s and became one of the best-selling country artists of all time.
Naomi Judd died Saturday, April 30, less than a month after the duo’s last performance and a day before the group’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Winegar said everyone at the fairgrounds sends their condolences to the Judd family.
