Grant County firefighters participated in Grant-Harney Training Association’s annual academy, including, front row, Ray A. Proper, Antonio Smith and Jenny Stinnett, all from the John Day Fire Department, and Jeremy Henderson from the Canyon City Fire Department; middle row, Christopher Camarena Jr. and Brandon Gillihan, both from the Prairie City Fire Department, Joy Brown and Nahum Baughman, both from the John Day Fire Department, and Hayden Jones, Department of Public Safety Standards and Training fire instructor; back row, Don Willis DPSST fire instructor, Jonathan Lawrence from Prairie City Fire Depart, Zachary Pogue from the Monument Volunteer Fire Department and Devin Packard from the Prairie City Fire Department. Not pictured was Don Moles from the Prairie City Fire Department.

 Contributed photo

During January and February, 12 firefighters from four fire departments in Grant County spent 63 hours over a period of three long weekends honing their firefighting skills. Classes included fire behavior, fire safety and survival, breathing apparatus, ventilation, forcible entry, search and rescue and more. In March, these fire fighters and other county firefighters will be participating in a 16-hour hazardous materials class.

This is an annual academy sponsored by the Grant-Harney Training Association. This year the host for the Academy was the John Day Fire Department. Instructors for the academy were Don Willis and Hayden Jones from the Department of Police Safety Standards and Training. They were assisted by more experienced local firefighters.

