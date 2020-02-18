Grant County firefighters participated in Grant-Harney Training Association’s annual academy, including, front row, Ray A. Proper, Antonio Smith and Jenny Stinnett, all from the John Day Fire Department, and Jeremy Henderson from the Canyon City Fire Department; middle row, Christopher Camarena Jr. and Brandon Gillihan, both from the Prairie City Fire Department, Joy Brown and Nahum Baughman, both from the John Day Fire Department, and Hayden Jones, Department of Public Safety Standards and Training fire instructor; back row, Don Willis DPSST fire instructor, Jonathan Lawrence from Prairie City Fire Depart, Zachary Pogue from the Monument Volunteer Fire Department and Devin Packard from the Prairie City Fire Department. Not pictured was Don Moles from the Prairie City Fire Department.