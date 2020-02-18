During January and February, 12 firefighters from four fire departments in Grant County spent 63 hours over a period of three long weekends honing their firefighting skills. Classes included fire behavior, fire safety and survival, breathing apparatus, ventilation, forcible entry, search and rescue and more. In March, these fire fighters and other county firefighters will be participating in a 16-hour hazardous materials class.
This is an annual academy sponsored by the Grant-Harney Training Association. This year the host for the Academy was the John Day Fire Department. Instructors for the academy were Don Willis and Hayden Jones from the Department of Police Safety Standards and Training. They were assisted by more experienced local firefighters.
