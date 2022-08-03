JOHN DAY — Grant County’s longtime Firewise coordinator was awarded the highest honor a civilian can receive from the state for fire prevention on Wednesday, July 21, at the John Day Fire Hall.
In front of roughly 25 people, Oregon Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple presented Irene Jerome, Grant County’s Firewise coordinator, with the 2022 Silver Sparky Award.
Every year, the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal awards the Golden Sparky Award to a fire service member and the Silver Sparky to a member of the public for their contributions to fire prevention and fire safety, Ruiz-Temple said.
Firewise, a national program that is implemented through the Oregon Department of Forestry, helps communities in fire-prone areas make themselves defensible against wildfires.
During Jerome’s tenure as coordinator, Ruiz-Temple said, seven Firewise communities have been established in Grant County.
Jerome said the first to become a designated Firewise community was Pine Creek in 2014. Jerome noted that the Pine Creek community was not only the first in the county but the first in Eastern Oregon to receive the designation. Residences there, she added, survived the Canyon Creek Complex Fire the following year. Ritter, Middlefork, Upper Laycock Creek Road, Canyon Creek Lane, Corral Gulch and Top Road in Monument followed.
Jerome, a forester who stepped into the Firewise coordinator role in 2010, said that she was “deeply honored and really humbled” to be recognized. However, she said the program’s accomplishments are a byproduct of the community-driven ethos of the Firewise program and it has been a collective effort.
“There is more power in groups than in individual voices,” she said.
The community drives the Firewise program, Jerome said. With that, she encourages Grant County residents who are concerned about fire prevention to get in touch with her. She said she could set up a time for a meeting to talk about the program.
“We’ll come out and visit and see how we can help you (prevent a wildfire),” she said. “That’s how we will make a difference.”
Additional information and materials are available at firewise.org.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
