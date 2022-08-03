Irene Jerome

Jerome during a 2020 session of Grant County Court.

 Blue Mountain Eagle/Steven Mitchell, File

JOHN DAY — Grant County’s longtime Firewise coordinator was awarded the highest honor a civilian can receive from the state for fire prevention on Wednesday, July 21, at the John Day Fire Hall.

In front of roughly 25 people, Oregon Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple presented Irene Jerome, Grant County’s Firewise coordinator, with the 2022 Silver Sparky Award.

