Qualified local residents can now apply for the Grant County Futures Scholarship.
Applicants must be enrolled or planning to enroll in courses through Eastern Oregon University or Blue Mountain Community College’s online degree programs and courses offered through the Grant County Center in John Day. They must also have been county residents for one year, demonstrate financial need and provide letters of recommendation.
Applications are available at grantesd.k12.or.us/documents/scholarships/GC-Futures-Scholarship.pdf.
Funds are intended for the 2021-22 academic year. The deadline is Thursday, April 22.
Please contact Ashley Armichardy at 541-575-1550 or aarmichardy@eou.edu with any questions.
