Hayden Workman prepares to launch a free throw during the district round of the Elks Hoop Shoot competition in Heppner on Jan. 8, 2023.

 Tom Winters/Contributed Photo

HEPPNER — A Grant County girl will be competing in a statewide basketball shooting contest after beating out other girls her age from around Eastern and Central Oregon.

Hayden Workman made 16 of 25 free throws at the Elks East District Hoop Shoot, held Jan. 8 in Heppner, to win the girls 10-11 age bracket. Hayden was representing the John Day Elks Lodge No. 1824.

