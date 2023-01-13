HEPPNER — A Grant County girl will be competing in a statewide basketball shooting contest after beating out other girls her age from around Eastern and Central Oregon.
Hayden Workman made 16 of 25 free throws at the Elks East District Hoop Shoot, held Jan. 8 in Heppner, to win the girls 10-11 age bracket. Hayden was representing the John Day Elks Lodge No. 1824.
Another John Day lodge representative, Samantha Reitz, finished third in the girls 8-9 age bracket. Hayden and Samantha were among six Grant County kids who qualified for the regional contest after winning their age brackets at the county level.
Hoop Shoot is a nationwide competition for boys and girls ages 8-13 sponsored by the Elks Club. The Oregon East District includes Elks lodges in John Day, Baker, Bend, Burns, Condon, Enterprise, Heppner, Madras, Milton-Freewater, Ontario and Prineville. Thirty-four boys and girls representing seven of the 11 lodges in the district participated in the district contest.
First-place winners in each age group from around Oregon will compete in the State Elks Hoop Shoot contest on Feb. 18 in Silverton. The winners of that contest will move on to the regional competition in Pasco, Washington, in March. The national finals will be held in Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.