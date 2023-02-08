For the most part, Grant County schools either met or exceeded the state average for high school graduation rates last year, according to information recently released by the Oregon Department of Education.
Statewide, 81.34% of high school seniors graduated with their class in 2022, ODE reported.
The highest graduation rates in Grant County were seen at Dayville and Monument schools. Both graduated 100% of their 2022 classes, which numbered fewer than 10 students.
The Prairie City School District saw a healthy 89% graduation rate, with only one student failing to graduate on time among a class of nine.
Grant Union High School was just a hair under the state average with an 80.5% graduation rate in 2022. The school reported a senior class of 36, with 29 graduates.
Falling below the state average is Long Creek, whose tiny class size makes it easy to skew the curve. With one student in a senior class of three failing to move on, Long Creek’s graduation rate plunged to 67%.
Another outlier is Oregon Connections Academy, a statewide online school that is housed within the Prairie City School District. The school had 41 graduates out of a class of 57 for a 71.93% graduation rate in 2022.
The statewide graduation rate of 81.34% is a tick higher than the 80.63% from a year ago but more than a full percentage point lower than the 82.63% average of 2019-20, in the early days of the pandemic. Most schools in Grant County have seen stable or slightly lower graduation rates over the past three years.
Both Monument and Dayville schools have seen 100% graduation rates from the 2019-20 school year to the present. Long Creek’s numbers have fluctuated, with an 83.33% graduation rate in the 2020-21 school year and a 66.67% graduation rate for 2019-20.
Prairie City has seen its graduation rates tick down from 100% in 2019-20 to 93.75% in 2020-21 to the 89% reported for the 2021-22 school year.
Grant Union’s performance has also fluctuated, with the grad rate ticking upward from 87.23% in 2019-20 to 90.63% in 2020-21. Grant Union saw the biggest graduation rate drop in the county last year at just under 10 percentage points.
Efforts to reach Long Creek School before press time were unsuccessful, but the rest of the county’s school superintendents weighed in on the graduation numbers. The overwhelming consensus was that success comes from building relationships with students and families.
Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth echoed that sentiment, saying that building those relationships is the key to his district’s 89% graduation rate.
“The very first thing we do here at Prairie is we build relationships with the students and families. This is by far the most important trait I believe a school can possess. Once you establish a real relationship, it makes everything else fall in to place.”
Hallgarth added, “We need these relationships built, especially with all the new students in our hallways! Every teacher sees and hears our students but, more importantly, most of our teachers have been here for a while. We have had only one teacher leave our district to pursue something else in the past four years. Our consistency with our teacher retention and hiring people that love kids has been out biggest achievement for our graduates.”
When asked what the school’s graduation rate says about the quality of education students receive in the Prairie City School District, Hallgarth said it all starts with the involvement of the school board and engagement with the community as a whole.
“Our board has done a great job of staying involved in our teachers’, students’ and families’ everyday activities. We are asking the students and parents for more insight on some of the classes offered at PC. Community engagement is very important and I believe sets the tone for the relationships we are trying to build. If we can connect with the students, especially our upcoming future graduates, on what and how they would like to see PC, that gives them more skin in the game and more opportunity to buy into what we are selling,” he said.
“We have always had a high graduation rate, but as you know, if one kid slips up and doesn’t graduate, that could be 10-15%, depending on the size of the class,” he added. “This is why we build relationships and hold our teachers, students and administrators accountable.”
Grant School District fell short of the state average by just a fraction of a percentage point.
Superintendent Louis Dix said efforts to ensure students graduate on time are ongoing, with educators continuously monitoring credits and making sure students have the help they need.
“I know that our high school right now is looking at credits and really working hard to make sure that our seniors are lined up to be able to graduate this year,” he said, “and they’re working with the few fifth-year seniors that we have or students working on their fifth year to come back and finish up, too.”
Dix said the district has brought in academic advisers in an effort to keep students on track for graduation.
“The role of that position is to help our students, but we’ve had some transition with that,” he said. “We have a new person in that position now and they’re still learning, but one of their responsibilities will be to track students from ninth grade all the way to their senior year to make sure they’re on track to graduate.”
While Grant Union’s five-year graduation average is actually higher than the state average, Dix said he looks at the 80.5% graduation rate and asks himself what can be done to impact students in the future.
“There are a lot of things that I think we’re doing really well, and there are probably a few things we can adjust to help those students. I think one of the big issues over the last few years has been COVID,” Dix explained.
“There are a lot of kids across the state of Oregon who weren’t able to keep up with their credits due to COVID. …It’s going to impact kids for a few more years as far as credit deficiencies because they didn’t have the same access to education that kids in the past had,” he said.
Dix said that is the reality right now with some students, adding, “Our job now is to work with them and help them get caught up.”
Monument School District is one of two districts in the county with a 100% graduation rate. Superintendent Laura Thomas said the key to the school’s graduation rate is looking at what each individual student needs academically and monitoring progress as far back as middle school to ensure everyone graduates on time.
“I think it’s really the individualization that we have for the kids here in looking at what they individually need for their academics,” she said. “It’s not just in their junior or senior years — we’re looking at that down in middle school and helping to tailor and support them so they’re on that graduation path and don’t move off of it.”
Thomas said this approach makes it less likely that the teachers are surprised by a senior needing specific classes to graduate.
Having a small class size is a benefit, but Thomas said the most important factor is the district’s focus on making sure everybody graduates on time.
“For us, ultimately it comes down to it’s a priority,” she said. “It’s a priority to look at each kid’s academics individually and work toward meeting their individual needs, whatever they may be.”
When asked if she expected the trend of 100% graduation to continue at Monument, Thomas responded with an emphatic “yes.”
Another small school, Dayville, also had a record. Like Monument’s Thomas, Superintendent Davida Irving said the key is having a small class size and constant monitoring of where students are on their road to graduation.
“Having small class sizes, we’re able to provide individual attention to each student,” she said. “When we have any student that needs extra support, we pull together as a team.”
Irving said meetings between faculty and students regarding academic progress as well as meetings between faculty members to address any student shortcomings are also part of the equation. An overlooked aspect of ensuring students graduate on time is offering classes the students like in addition to their required coursework, she added.
“Part of our job to keep our students engaged and wanting to be here is to make sure that they have a lot of good choices,” Irving said.
Other activities like taking students on field trips and having guests come in and speak to students about their options after high school fall under “due diligence” for Irving, who added these activities give students an idea as to what their choices are post-graduation.
“We do everything we can, and we don’t wait until the last minute — we start right in ninth grade. We talk about what the students want, what they like, we do all kinds of testing to see where their aptitudes are,” she said.
“We reward our students when they do a good job, and when they’re having a struggle, we’re right there to support them.”
