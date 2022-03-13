JOHN DAY — The state lifted its mask mandate for most indoor settings starting Saturday, March 12, but the Grant County Health Department has issued a reminder that face coverings are still required in some circumstances even though COVID-19 transmission rates in the county are low.
Masks are still required for workers in the health care industry and anyone visiting health care facilities, the department said in a news release. Face coverings must still be worn in hospitals, primary care clinics, dentist and counseling offices, long-term care and residential facilities, foster care homes, group homes and similar facilities.
The department said it doesn’t currently have a timeline for when the mask mandate will end for the health care industry but will let the public know when it receives some clarification.
Meanwhile, the department said, COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigations are ending for the general public, including K-12 schools. The department will still conduct case investigations and contact tracing for health care clinics, long-term care facilities and residential facilities.
The Blue Mountain Hospital District will conduct its own case investigations for Blue Mountain Hospital and Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic.
Members of the public can call the Grant County Health Department with any questions pertaining to the lifting of the mandate and current contact tracing and case investigation polices at (541)-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.