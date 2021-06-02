The Grant County Fire Defense District implemented fire season June 1.
No burn barrel or yard debris burning is allowed during fire season, according to Chief Ron Smith.
Camp fires, cooking fires and warming fires are allowed with landowner approval until regulated use is implemented. There is no date set for regulated use at this time.
