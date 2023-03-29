stock worker unemployment
CANYON CITY — Unemployment was up year over year throughout Eastern Oregon last month — everywhere except Grant County, which bucked the trend with a slight dip in joblessness.

Grant County’s raw unemployment rate was 7.6% in February, down half a point from 8.1% at the same time last year, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department. By contrast, joblessness rose in the other five counties of Eastern Oregon, with Wallowa County seeing the largest increase — a 1.6 percentage point jump to 8%.

