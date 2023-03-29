CANYON CITY — Unemployment was up year over year throughout Eastern Oregon last month — everywhere except Grant County, which bucked the trend with a slight dip in joblessness.
Grant County’s raw unemployment rate was 7.6% in February, down half a point from 8.1% at the same time last year, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department. By contrast, joblessness rose in the other five counties of Eastern Oregon, with Wallowa County seeing the largest increase — a 1.6 percentage point jump to 8%.
Adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, Grant County’s jobless rate was 6.5% in February, down slightly from 6.7% in January, the department reported.
Total nonfarm employment was 2,310 in February, an increase of 10 jobs from January and 50 more jobs than the county had in February 2022. Total private employment was 1,330, up 10 from the previous month and up 20 from the same time a year ago. Government employment was 980, unchanged from the month before and up 30 year over year.
The county’s largest private sector employer was retail trade, with 250 jobs, followed by education and health services (200), leisure and hospitality (160), mining and logging (130) and manufacturing (100).
Local government had the most public sector jobs, with 660. Federal government had 190 jobs, and state government accounted for 130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.