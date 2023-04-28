SALEM — Grant County’s unemployment rate fell a full percentage point in March to 6.5%, down from 7.5% the month before, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department. The jobless level was also down significantly from March 2022, when unemployment stood at 7.4%.

Adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, Grant County’s unemployment rate was 6.1% in March, down from 6.5% in February but up from 5.4% in March 2022.

