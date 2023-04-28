SALEM — Grant County’s unemployment rate fell a full percentage point in March to 6.5%, down from 7.5% the month before, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department. The jobless level was also down significantly from March 2022, when unemployment stood at 7.4%.
Adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, Grant County’s unemployment rate was 6.1% in March, down from 6.5% in February but up from 5.4% in March 2022.
Some 199 Grant County workers were out of a job in March, down from 230 the month before, the department reported.
Total nonfarm employment was 2,340, up from 2,310 the month before. Those numbers do not include the self-employed, volunteers, unpaid family employees and domestic workers.
Total private sector employment was 1,340, up 10 jobs from February. Trade, transportation and utilities was the county’s largest private employer with 340 jobs, with retail trade accounting for 250 of those. Next came mining, logging and construction with 200 jobs, followed by private education and health services (200), leisure and hospitality (180), professional and business services (120) and manufacturing (100).
The public sector added 20 jobs, 10 each in federal and local government, for a total of 1,000. Grant County had 670 local government jobs in March, 200 federal positions and 130 state jobs.
