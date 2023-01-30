CANYON CITY — Unemployment in Grant County rose by nearly 1½ points in December, jumping to 7.6% from November’s 6.2% level, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department.

When adjusted for normal seasonal fluctuations, the increase was much slighter, with the county’s jobless rate climbing to 6.7% in December from 6.4% the month before.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.