CANYON CITY — Unemployment in Grant County rose by nearly 1½ points in December, jumping to 7.6% from November’s 6.2% level, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department.
When adjusted for normal seasonal fluctuations, the increase was much slighter, with the county’s jobless rate climbing to 6.7% in December from 6.4% the month before.
Looked at on a year-over-year basis, however, Grant County showed a sharp 2% increase in raw unemployment numbers from December 2021 to December 2022, the Employment Department reported.
While joblessness rose in all Eastern Oregon counties over that time frame, Grant County’s rate was the highest at 7.6%. Seasonally adjusted numbers likewise grew across all Eastern Oregon counties during 2022, although at a slower pace. Grant County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 6.7%, tying Malheur County for the highest percentage increase in the region at 0.7%.
The number of total employed, which captures the self-employed and unpaid family workers as well as payroll employment, declined across all Eastern Oregon counties over the year, according to the Employment Department.
Grant County’s nonfarm payroll employment increased by 30 in 2022, with private sector employers shedding 20 jobs while government agencies added 50.
From November to December, total employment decreased by 80 jobs as six industries recorded seasonal cuts. As a result, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point while the raw jobless rate jumped by 1.4 points.
Grant County’s total private employment was 2,290 jobs in December, led by retail trade with 250 jobs followed by leisure and hospitality with 180, education and health services with 180, mining and logging with 130, professional and business services with 130 and manufacturing with 100.
Total government employment was an even 1,000 jobs, with 650 in local government, 220 in federal and 130 in state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.