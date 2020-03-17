Due to COVID-19 health concerns, Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett has announced a temporary postponement policy for Grant County Justice Court effective through April 26.
Anyone with a scheduled court date in Justice Court in Canyon City may receive a postponement by contacting the court by phone at 541-575-1076, by fax at 541-575-3811, by email at gcjusticecourt@grantcounty-or.gov or by mail at 201 S. Humbolt St., Suite 320, Canyon City, OR 97820.
Citizens have the option to respond to traffic citations in writing by choosing one of the options on the back of the citation and mailing it to the court. Mailed submissions must be received by the scheduled court date and time.
“Justice Court will remain open during regular business hours, however we are asking all citizens to either contact the court for a postponement or to use mail or e-mail to resolve your matter,” Stinnett said in a press release. “Our primary concern is to protect those members of our public who are most vulnerable: persons over age 60, those with underlying health conditions and those with weakened immune systems.”
Stinnett said the court would make every effort possible to facilitate those needing access to legal services, but citizens must contact the court to receive the accommodations offered.
For more information and updates, visit grantcountyoregon.net.
