Grant County Justice Court will be conducted differently on June 16 with regards to the traffic court and violation court, according to a press release.
This will be for everyone with a June 16 first appearance who has not entered a plea by phone or in writing. The location will be at the Grant County Courthouse, at the window next to the back door, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
People can register by calling 541-620-2984 from their parked vehicle or at the court's registration table.
The press release from Justice Court states that individuals will be called to the window one at a time and will have an opportunity to speak with the judge. It is also asked for people to maintain social distancing at all times, and people may wait in their car.
Court forms will also be available, and the court clerks will be taking payments. Call 541-575-1076 for questions.
