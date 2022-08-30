GRANT COUNTY — A 4,800-foot mountain in Grant County may be set for a name change.
At an Aug. 20 meeting, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted unanimously to forward the recommendation that Negro Knob be renamed to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which is the final authority on naming and renaming geographic features that appear on topographic maps.
The mountain is located about 7 miles north of Kimberly within the Umatilla National Forest.
The proposal is to rename the mountain Columbus Sewell Knob after an African American who settled in Grant County in the 1860s. Sewell came to Canyon City in 1862 or 1863.
Columbus Sewell operated a gold claim near Canyon City as well as running freight between Canyon City and The Dalles in order to keep local merchants supplied, according to the renaming proposal submitted to the Oregon Geographic Names Board. A round trip between Canyon City and The Dalles took three weeks during the time Sewell was running freight.
The request to rename Negro Knob was put forth by the executive director of the Oregon Black Pioneers. The Salem-based group advocates for preserving and telling the stories of African Americans in Oregon.
Oregon Historical Society Director Kerry Tymchuk, who also sits on the Oregon Geographic Names Board, said the board made renaming recommendations for several other geographic features with the word “negro” in their names at its August meeting.
“There were a couple of names in Douglas County — Negro Creek, for example — that we took action on,” Tymchuk said.
Oregon landmarks with the word “negro” in the name are in their second round of renaming following a move to rename them in the 1960s. The word “negro” replaced an even more offensive term during that renaming push.
Efforts to rename landmarks with the word “negro” in them follows an earlier effort to rename landmarks with the word “squaw” in them, a term that has been identified as offensive to Native Americans. Tymchuk said there weren’t any proposed changes to names with the word “squaw” in them at the OGNB’s most recent meeting, but he also added that the board has received a request from the Oregon Legislature to move quickly to change names that include the word.
There are those who say renaming landmarks with names now considered offensive is a distortion or changing of history. Tymchuk doesn’t see it that way.
“We’re not changing history,” he said. “What we name geographic features says a lot about our history and also a lot about our values. Values do change over time — renaming is also reclaiming. You’re reclaiming the honor and the dignity of the people who lived here in Oregon.”
The proposed name change will now head to the federal board, which will meet at the end of the year to decide on renaming Negro Knob as well as other Oregon landmarks with names some may consider offensive, including a pair of creeks named Negro Creek in Douglas County and Swastika Mountain in Lane County.
