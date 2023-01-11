JOHN DAY — Calling all readers: The Grant County Library has a challenge for you.
Adapted from a challenge currently making the rounds on Instagram, the 2023 Grant County Library Reading Challenge sets a goal of reading one book a month for a year, with a different type of book each month.
Here’s the month-by-month breakdown:
• January: A book that’s been turned into a movie.
• February: A book set or written in your home state.
• March: A celebrity memoir.
• April: The first book in a series.
• May: A book published the year you graduated from high school.
• June: A book purchased from the library book sale (this year’s sale is scheduled for June 16 and 17).
• July: An audiobook.
• August: A book by an author whose name matches one of yours.
• September: A nonfiction book.
• October: A book with a one-word title.
• November: A book set somewhere you have traveled.
• December: A best-seller published in 2023.
There’s no fee to participate, other than June’s requirement to read a book purchased from the library book sale. This year’s sale is scheduled for June 16-17, but the library has books for sale all the time.
Entry forms are available from the library, or you can print out the form attached to the online version of this story at www.MyEagleNews.com.
Participants are eligible for quarterly prize drawings scheduled for April 1, June 1 and Sept. 1 , with a grand prize to be awarded the first week of January 2024. To enter the drawings, bring your completed entry form to the library at 507 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day.
The library participated in a head-to-head challenge with the Harney County Library several years ago, with the goal of seeing how many books residents of each county could read in a one-month period. The idea behind this challenge is to get people reading on a regular basis, according to Chris Ostberg, Grant County’s head librarian.
To that end, each month’s challenge has been designed to be accessible to people of all ages and reading levels.
“It is open to everyone,” Ostberg said. “All of those (challenges), literally anyone can do them.”
The challenge is also designed to bring people into their local library so they’ll become familiar with all it has to offer. That’s why all participants are asked to read at least one book bought from the library — and it’s also why any participant who doesn’t already have a library card will get one for free, with the usual $5 fee waived.
“I want them to come in and I want theam to look at our books,” Ostberg said. “We’re trying to get them to think about books.”
For more information and reading suggestions, call the library at 541-575-1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.