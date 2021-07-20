Grant County’s emergency management coordinator has stepped down after just under a year on the job.
Paul Gray, who took over the department last year, resigned earlier this month and is now Morrow County’s emergency manager.
County Judge Scott Myers said, by statute, emergency management falls under the sheriff’s office and the county court.
Myers asked the court if they should fill the position.
When the county did not have an emergency manager, he said they “rolled with the punches,” and in times of major emergencies, such as the 2015 Canyon Creek Fire, the state Office of Emergency Management comes in and takes emergency management authority.
He said the office sent “dozens” of emergency management coordinators from all parts of the state in 2015.
“Whether or not we’re going to fill that position, I guess, is the question,” he said.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley requested that the position be filled full time. McKinley said, during a crisis, an emergency manager allows him to focus more on law enforcement efforts.
County Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer concurred with McKinley that the emergency manager position is needed.
Hamsher told the court that Gray put a lot of time into many projects in the county that would bring in a significant amount of funding that will help public safety.
McKinley said that Gray brought in upwards of $650,000 in funding to rebuild the infrastructure on various repeater sites throughout the county.
“We are in dire need of an upgrade,” he said. “And when we have our lives hanging on a line out there, over communication, this is a very critical piece getting updated and getting updated into a new century.”
Myers asked the court if they would like to fill the position in-house, to the public or simultaneously.
Hamsher said he would like to see the county advertise for the position simultaneously.
“I think time is of the essence considering the likelihood of fire in the county,” he said.
Palmer said he agreed with Hamsher, because the candidate would have to meet qualifications, it would take more time to fill the position.
Myers said there should not be an issue with the budget because they lined out a full-time position. Hamsher added that the county is reimbursed for half of the position’s salary from the state.
In the meantime, Myers said he is looking for someone to spend a few hours a week to track COVID-19 relief reimbursements. The weekly responsibility had been one task Gray had taken on.
