Federal animal damage control will end in Grant County in less than two weeks.
USDA Wildlife Services District Supervisor Shane Cowell, who took over for Patrick Smith at the La Grande office, said longtime animal control officer Nick Lulay accepted a full-time position in Wallowa.
Cowell said he could post the open position, but he wanted to see if the county could put in more than the $35,000 it contributed for the job.
He said he could get a better quality applicant if they advertise it as a full-time position.
Cowell said, if the county could come up with $70,000, they could fund the full position time.
County Judge Scott Myers said that the county would meet in early spring to discuss increasing the funding to full time.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer said the Budget Committee cut the funding, and he does not expect the committee to double it.
The members of the court agreed on the value the position brings to the community, but they said there needs to be local “buy-in” from the community.
Myers said the situation with the mule deer population is “disastrous.”
“If things don’t turn around here locally, ODFW is going to have to decrease buck tags,” he said.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said the predator control program benefited the ranchers and the community as well.
Grant County did not have a federal animal damage control officer for nearly two decades before they joined the program in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.