MT. VERNON — A Mt. Vernon man could be facing charges — either criminal or financial — after having to be rescued three times in the past three months.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said he has asked the district attorney’s office to evaluate the possibility of taking action against Michael Gibbs after his latest misadventure, “either charging him with a crime — we’re trying to see if something fits it — or at minimum billing him for the ongoing effort.”
Gibbs, 38, a self-employed woodcutter, had reportedly set off in the direction of Magone Lake to cut firewood on Thursday, Feb. 2, with his friend Karlie Farr, 27, but they did not return. Gibbs was reported missing by a family member on Saturday morning, and the sheriff and two deputies launched a search and rescue operation.
At 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Farr was found walking in search of help on a forest road near the lake, about a mile from where Gibbs’ four-wheel drive pickup had bogged down in three feet of snow, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
Magone Lake sits at about 5,000 feet above sea level in the Malheur National Forest northwest of Prairie City. The access roads are not plowed in the winter.
After being stranded in the snow for two days, the pair were dehydrated and hungry but otherwise in good health.
“They had no water, no food … they were eating snow,” McKinley said. “We gave them a lot of water, fed them a lot of food. They were dry — they were running the heater in the pickup, which was almost out of fuel.”
According to McKinley, Gibbs said he was surprised the rescue party hadn’t arrived sooner.
Both were driven back to town. Farr, who had an outstanding probation detainer, was taken into custody.
According to McKinley, Gibbs had to be rescued in December after getting his vehicle stuck in the Laycock Creek drainage in the Aldrich Mountains — and again a few days later after returning in an unsuccessful attempt to retrieve his vehicle.
Three rescue calls in three months for the same person is at least two too many, in McKinley’s view.
“It limits your ability to respond to other life-threatening situations because one individual is out joyriding and has to be rescued,” the sheriff said.
“We want people to get out and see the country, but do it responsibly.”
