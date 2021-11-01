Another Grant County resident has died from COVID-19.
The latest fatality was a 66-year-old man with underlying health conditions who died on Sunday, Oct. 31, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, the Grant County Health Department announced in a news release Monday.
Public health officials in Oregon do not release the names of people who die from COVID-19, citing privacy concerns. The man was the 14th Grant County resident to die from COVID-related causes since the start of the pandemic. As of Monday, the county has had a cumulative total of 1,014 cases of the disease, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
“We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves,” the Health Department said in its news release.
The department also urged these precautions:
• Wear a mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills.
• Cough.
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
• Fatigue.
• Muscle or body aches.
• Headache.
• New loss of taste or smell.
• Sore throat.
• Congestion or runny nose.
• Nausea or vomiting.
• Diarrhea.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should call 211 or call the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
